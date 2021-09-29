CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR 'Radio Ambulante' Podcast Host Daniel Alarcón Receives MacArthur Fellowship 'Genius Grant'

 9 days ago

A podcast host is among the recipients of this year's "genius grant" fellowships from the JOHN D. AND CATHERINE T. MACARTHUR FOUNDATION. NPR "RADIO AMBULANTE" writer/producer/host DANIEL ALARCÓN will receive the no-strings-attached $625,000 grant. ALARCON started "RADIO AMBULANTE" in 2012; he also serves as an assistant professor at COLUMBIA JOURNALISM...

Connecticut Public

This Year's MacArthur 'Genius Grants' Were Just Announced—Here's The Full Winner List

Yes, we know they're technically called "MacArthur fellows." We also know that the MacArthur Foundation doesn't love that the term "genius" has stuck around for so long. (The term is "both too narrow and too broad," it says.) But when we're talking about people researching pediatric brain cancer treatments or championing voting rights for incarcerated citizens or crafting mind-expanding documentaries, the term fits well enough as any other.
CHARITIES
Vulture

Hanif Abdurraqib Is One of This Year’s MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grant Recipients

There’s a genius in our midst. Hanif Abdurraqib, the critically acclaimed poet, essayist, music writer, and some-time Vulture contributor, is one of this year’s 25 MacArthur-“genius”-grant recipients. In addition to Abdurraqib’s “distinctive style of cultural and artistic criticism,” the MacArthur Foundation honors poet Don Mee Choi for “bearing witness to the effects of military violence and U.S. imperialism on the civilians of the Korean Peninsula,” How to Be an Anti-Racist author Ibram X. Kendi’s advancement of “conversations around anti-Black racism,” Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor for “analyzing the political and economic forces underlying racial inequality and the role of social movements in transforming society,” and more leaders in diverse subject areas. “As we emerge from the shadows of the past two years, this class of 25 Fellows helps us reimagine what’s possible. They demonstrate that creativity has no boundaries. It happens in all fields of endeavor, among the relatively young and more seasoned, in Iowa and Puerto Rico,” said Cecilia Conrad, managing director of the MacArthur Fellows, in a statement. “Once again, we have the opportunity for exultation as we recognize the potential to create objects of beauty and awe, advance our understanding of society, and foment change to improve the human condition.”
ADVOCACY
Harvard Health

Marcella Alsan awarded MacArthur Fellowship

Professor Alsan, the first serving professor at Harvard Kennedy School to win the MacArthur “genius grant,” is honored for her work on health inequities. Harvard Kennedy School Professor Marcella Alsan, an economist, physician, and public health specialist, has won the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship, in recognition of her work examining the legacies of discrimination and mistrust in perpetuating racial disparities in health.
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Anti-Racist Author Ibram X. Kendi & Art Historian Nicole Fleetwood Among 2021 MacArthur Genius Grant Winners

The MacArthur Foundation announced the recipients of the 2021 Genius Grants, and a slew of creative social justice warriors made the list. Each fellow is awarded $625,000 that gets paid out over five years, the company website states. The grants come with no-strings-attached, meaning the recipients can spend it however they see fit. The foundation has awarded the grant to 1,061 people since its inception in 1981.
ADVOCACY
Person
Daniel Alarcón
Person
Cecilia Conrad
WBBM News Radio

2 women with Chicago ties among 25 MacArthur ‘genius’ grant recipients

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Two female professors with Chicago ties join 23 other people as recipients of this year's MacArthur Foundation's genius grants. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and Jacqueline Stewart each will receive a $625,000 fellowship. Stewart is a professor of cinema and media studies at the University of Chicago. Yamahtta Taylor, who lived in Chicago for 10 years but now teaches at Princeton University, is an activist who had worked to end the death penalty and exonerate Black men on death row in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
Rutgers

Jordan Casteel Wins MacArthur Genius Grant

Jordan Casteel is used to bringing other people’s faces and humanity to the spotlight with her portraits, which capture moments of proximity with people and environments she has encountered on the streets of Harlem, within the New York subway, in her classrooms, and in the spaces occupied by those closest to her. Her paintings depict, in luminous hues and nearly life-size proportions, people of color and landscapes that convey relationships of mutual respect and care that extend beyond the canvas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Current

Four with ties to pubmedia receive MacArthur Fellowships

Two public radio hosts and two filmmakers whose work has aired on PBS are among the 25 recipients announced Tuesday of the MacArthur Foundation’s annual fellowship. The program awards each fellow $625,000 to use as they please. It chooses “extraordinarily talented and creative individuals” and provides the funding “as an investment in their potential,” according to MacArthur’s website.
CHARITIES
UPI News

MacArthur Foundation announces 25 recipients of $625,000 fellowships

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The MacArthur Foundation announced Tuesday 25 recipients this year of $625,000 fellowships to support talented individuals. "The MacArthur Fellowship is a $625,000, no-strings attached award to extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential," the Foundation's website states. "Indeed, the purpose of the MacArthurs Fellows Program is to enable recipients to exercise their own creative instincts for the benefits of human society."
CHARITIES
arcamax.com

MacArthur 'genius grant' winners announced for 2021, including film scholar Jacqueline Stewart

CHICAGO — I am sorry that your name is not on the accompanying list, which is a gathering of the 25 members of this year’s class of MacArthur Fellows. It is, as it has been since its inception in 1981, an impressive gathering of people across the planet considered to hold the potential for important work in a wide variety of fields — which this year include such familiar areas as filmmaking and history and such esoteric pursuits as computational virology and adaptive technology design.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
WTHI

An anti-racist author, a documentary filmmaker and a computational virologist are among the 2021 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners

The MacArthur Foundation announced its class of 2021 Tuesday that includes an anti-racist author, a civil rights activist and a computational virologist. Colloquially known as the "genius grant," MacArthur fellows are awarded a $625,000, no-strings-attached grant paid out over five years. Since 1981, 1,061 people have been named MacArthur Fellows, according to the foundation's website. There are no restrictions on how the money is spent, the foundation said.
CHARITIES
Boston University

Ibram Kendi, BU Center for Antiracist Research Founding Director, Wins 2021 MacArthur “Genius” Grant

The $625,000 no-strings-attached fellowship honors his exceptional creativity, scholarly achievements, gift for communicating his antiracist work and ideas with diverse audiences, and promise for further benefiting society. Boston University’s Ibram X. Kendi, the National Book Award–winning historian, professor, and scholar whose research and gift for communicating his ideas with policymakers...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Brown University Economist Shapiro Wins MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’

Brown University announced on Tuesday that economics professor Jesse Shapiro has been selected as one of 25 MacArthur Fellows from across the nation for 2021. The fellowship’s financial award of $625,000 over five years will advance his efforts to confront complex social issues through his research. Shapiro, an applied microeconomist...
COLLEGES

