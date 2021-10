By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Transportation Security Administration says they are “highly concerned” about the recent increase in firearms found at the security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. Calling it an easily preventable “gun epidemic,” the TSA and local law enforcement addressed their concerns at a news conference on Wednesday morning. With three months left in the year, the TSA says it has already caught 27 firearms at the security checkpoint so far this year. Last week, five guns in six days were found. Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, says people often say they forgot they had...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO