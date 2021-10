Public clouds offer many advantages. Their rapid adoption however has led many organizations to assume the provider handles security. This mistaken belief leads to data breaches on other security issues that can affect a company’s reputation. A recent study shows that 81% of customers would stop engaging with a brand online following a breach. There is no shortage of acronyms in technology, and security is no exception. Let’s look at several of these acronyms such as CIEM, CSPM, CWPP, and CASB and discuss how they help organizations strengthen their security measures.

