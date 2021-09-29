Giants beat D-backs, earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Giants keep finding ways to win key games as more players go down injured, still chasing a coveted NL West crown. Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on the night of Sept. after losing Brandon Belt to a broken left thumb.www.giants365.com
