Scream Writer Kevin Williamson Reflects on the Franchise's Legacy and Connecting With Fans

Given that both Dule Hill and his Psych co-star James Roday Rodriguez have roles in Warner Bros. Animation's new Night of the Animated Dead, it's inevitable that someone would have asked about the show. But when you factor in that Night of the Animated Dead is a remake of George Romero's Night of the Living Dead, and that the style of zombie movie that film popularized was already parodied on Psych, you see even more clearly why it was impossible to sidestep those comparisons. Add in character actors like Katharine Isabelle and Jimmi Simpson, both of whom appeared on Psych over the years, and you've got a veritable nostalgia fest for fans of the long-running USA series.

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO