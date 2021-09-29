Scream Writer Kevin Williamson Reflects on the Franchise's Legacy and Connecting With Fans
In the early '90s, horror fans were growing tired of the slasher subgenre, as the '80s were full of formulaic experiences featuring generic killers and forgettable storylines. In 1996, director Wes Craven teamed up with screenwriter Kevin Williamson to offer an all-new spin on the concept, depicting a town terrorized by teens who grew up on slashers, with Scream going on to entirely revive slasher cinema. In honor of the film's 25th anniversary, in addition to celebrating the upcoming new installment in the series, Williamson partnered with Airbnb and The Trevor Project to deliver Scream fans an Online Experience in which they get to ask the filmmaker all their burning questions.comicbook.com
