Alabama State

James Spann: Just a few spotty showers for Alabama

By James Spann
 7 days ago
RADAR CHECK: We have a few small, isolated showers on radar over the western half of the state this afternoon; showers and storms are more concentrated across southwest Alabama. For the rest of the state, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the mid 80s. Scattered showers will end this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s.

James Spann: Wet pattern for Alabama through Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms are most active this afternoon south of I-59 (south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Gadsden). Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of Montgomery, Wilcox, Lee and Russell counties, where amounts have likely exceeded 2 inches. There is some sun over the northern quarter of Alabama, where temperatures have reached the low 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
James Spann: Dry, warm Friday and Saturday in Alabama; showers return Sunday

James Spann forecasts a warm, quiet beginning for October in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. WARM OCTOBER WEATHER: With a partly to mostly sunny sky (after dense fog dissipates this morning), we are forecasting a high between 85 and 89 degrees across Alabama today; the average high for Oct. 1 at Birmingham is 82. The weather won’t change much Saturday; we expect a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid 80s. The chance of any one spot getting a shower Saturday afternoon is only 5-10%.
ALABAMA STATE
People of Alabama: Jasmine Shaw of Birmingham

“Life has taught me to prioritize myself and well-being at all costs. When I was married, I was so caught up in being an us that I really forgot about being me. Going through that process helped me realize just how much I wasn’t paying attention to myself and prioritizing my own needs and thoughts. I’ve been divorced for three years, and life is free. It’s a lot of work too, just learning how to take care of yourself. It’s important to me. It makes me more confident. One thing I like to do now is get my nails done at least once a month, but typically every two weeks, simply because when I get my nails done, I feel like I’ve got my life together. It doesn’t matter if anyone else feels that way. This is what I like, so it’s what I do.” – Jasmine Shaw of Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
Football preview: High-scoring Ole Miss visits No. 1 Alabama; Auburn starts SEC play at LSU; UAB opens new home vs. Liberty

Lane Kiffin’s stay in Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s offensive coordinator was educational as the Crimson Tide offense transformed to the high-octane operation it is today. “He did a really good job of that,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said during his weekly press conference. “He’s a very bright, really good play-caller. I learned a lot of offensive football from him.”
ALABAMA STATE
James Spann: Cool early autumn night ahead for Alabama

SEVERE CLEAR: There’s nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon as a very dry air mass is now parked across the Deep South. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 70s; tonight will be clear and cool, with lows between 44 and 54 degrees. For most places it will be a few degrees cooler than what we experienced this morning.
ALABAMA STATE
James Spann: Clearing, cooler, less humid in Alabama this afternoon

James Spann forecasts dry air arriving in Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. ON THE MAPS: A strong cold front is over the northwest corner of Alabama early this morning. A band of showers is along the front over the northern third of the state. The front will race through over the next few hours, and all of the showers should be out of the state by 9-10 a.m. Then the sky becomes mostly sunny, and a northwest wind of 10-20 mph will usher in cooler, much drier air. The high today will be in the mid 70s for most communities; the average high for Birmingham on Sept. 22 is 84.
ALABAMA STATE
People of Alabama: LaQuan Jackson of Hoover

What is one of the biggest lessons life has taught you?. “Keep pedaling. Birmingham has a lot of hills. You cannot ride a bike and not expect to go up hills. I remember the first time we were going up major hills, like Dynamite Hill, one of the hardest hills in Birmingham to ride up. At first, it seems like it’s so unbearable and you’ll tell yourself, ‘I can’t.’ But as you begin to keep pedaling, your legs get stronger, your body gets stronger, most of all, your mind gets stronger. I attack every problem like I attack a hill. As long as you keep pedaling, you’re going to get to the top. Sometimes you have to get off the bike and you have to walk it. Sometimes, you’re gonna pick your bike up and you’re going to carry it. Sometimes you pace up it, but you’re still moving. The only time you fail is when you turn that bike around and say, ‘I can’t do this,’ and ride back downhill.” – LaQuan Jackson of Hoover.
ALABAMA STATE
Football preview: Alabama looks for 60 minutes vs. Southern Miss, Auburn welcomes Ga. State, UAB treks to Tulane

Nick Saban said his Alabama Crimson Tide became an ordinary team after taking a big lead in its victory over No. 11 Florida last Saturday. “I think there are a lot of lessons to be learned from this situation, especially playing on the road against a good team,” the coach said. “You can’t let up in a game. You’ve got to be able to sustain our intensity for 60 minutes in the game so we can play Alabama football.”
ALABAMA STATE
