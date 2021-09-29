Adding Josh Gordon gets Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes giddy

Beyond admitted baggage and possible rust, here is what quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows about his newest wide receiver: Josh Gordon brings All-Pro credentials to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Everywhere he’s been, he’s kind of dominated,” Mahomes said Wednesday, prior to his first practice with the former Browns, Patriots and Seahawks wide receiver. “He can make plays in one-on-one coverage. He’s a big receiver. Even if he’s covered, he’s not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays.”

And, in Mahomes’ words from a few weeks ago talking about Tyreek Hill, “sometimes it be like that.” Gordon was an All-Pro in 2013, leading the NFL in receiving yards with the Cleveland Browns.

Years removed from his most dominant and productive seasons, Gordon could eventually help Mahomes and Co. He’s joining the practice squad, not the 53-man roster, and will be given extra time to re-acclimate to an NFL locker room, system and lifestyle. Head coach Andy Reid plans to be intentionally patient with Gordon, 30, who is back in the NFL for the first time since 2019.

“It’s going to take awhile,” said Reid, adding he doubted Gordon would be on the roster this week. “We’ll just see how it goes over the next week or two.”

Gordon has the size and speed to make an impact if all other variables fall into place.

The Chiefs are in need of a wide receiver to draw attention from the All-Pro Hill, who has 70 yards on eight receptions in the past two games.

“I’m sure they’ll incorporate him with a couple roles in the offense as the season goes on, as we get him up to speed, and we’ll see where that takes us,” Mahomes said. “He’ll have his role. He’s a great football player, but in this offense everybody gets a chance to make plays.”

Related: NFL defense rankings – Cleveland Browns skyrocket, Washington falls entering Week 4

In December 2019, Gordon was given an indefinite suspension for substance abuse and performance-enhancing substance violations.

It marked Gordon’s sixth suspension since the 2013 season. A subsequent reinstatement in December 2020 lasted only a month — with no on-field appearances — and was rescinded in January 2021.

ESPN’s report said Gordon had a setback in his recovery.

Gordon entered the league in the 2012 supplemental draft, selected in the second round by the Browns. He played in Cleveland until 2018 — he missed 2015-16 due to suspension — then played parts of 2018-19 with the New England Patriots before moving on to Seattle.

Gordon has 247 career receptions for 4,252 yards with 20 touchdowns in 63 games (56 starts).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: