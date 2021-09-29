CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Adding Josh Gordon gets Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes giddy

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xlygl_0cC307AI00

Beyond admitted baggage and possible rust, here is what quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows about his newest wide receiver: Josh Gordon brings All-Pro credentials to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Everywhere he’s been, he’s kind of dominated,” Mahomes said Wednesday, prior to his first practice with the former Browns, Patriots and Seahawks wide receiver. “He can make plays in one-on-one coverage. He’s a big receiver. Even if he’s covered, he’s not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays.”

And, in Mahomes’ words from a few weeks ago talking about Tyreek Hill, “sometimes it be like that.” Gordon was an All-Pro in 2013, leading the NFL in receiving yards with the Cleveland Browns.

Years removed from his most dominant and productive seasons, Gordon could eventually help Mahomes and Co. He’s joining the practice squad, not the 53-man roster, and will be given extra time to re-acclimate to an NFL locker room, system and lifestyle. Head coach Andy Reid plans to be intentionally patient with Gordon, 30, who is back in the NFL for the first time since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMsWk_0cC307AI00
Also Read:
Top 20 NFL QB Rankings: Tom Brady wins again

“It’s going to take awhile,” said Reid, adding he doubted Gordon would be on the roster this week. “We’ll just see how it goes over the next week or two.”

Gordon has the size and speed to make an impact if all other variables fall into place.

The Chiefs are in need of a wide receiver to draw attention from the All-Pro Hill, who has 70 yards on eight receptions in the past two games.

“I’m sure they’ll incorporate him with a couple roles in the offense as the season goes on, as we get him up to speed, and we’ll see where that takes us,” Mahomes said. “He’ll have his role. He’s a great football player, but in this offense everybody gets a chance to make plays.”

Related: NFL defense rankings – Cleveland Browns skyrocket, Washington falls entering Week 4

In December 2019, Gordon was given an indefinite suspension for substance abuse and performance-enhancing substance violations.

It marked Gordon’s sixth suspension since the 2013 season. A subsequent reinstatement in December 2020 lasted only a month — with no on-field appearances — and was rescinded in January 2021.

ESPN’s report said Gordon had a setback in his recovery.

Gordon entered the league in the 2012 supplemental draft, selected in the second round by the Browns. He played in Cleveland until 2018 — he missed 2015-16 due to suspension — then played parts of 2018-19 with the New England Patriots before moving on to Seattle.

Gordon has 247 career receptions for 4,252 yards with 20 touchdowns in 63 games (56 starts).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drxPx_0cC307AI00 Also Read:
Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds take hit; Josh Allen rises

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs WR Josh Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new wide receiver after Josh Gordon passed his physical and officially signed with the team on Tuesday. Gordon was originally a supplemental draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL draft. After leading the NFL in receiving in 2013 he looked like a star in the making, but his career quickly turned into a PSA about wasted talent. He missed 100’s of snaps due to suspensions, mostly under the NFL’s policy pertaining to substance abuse.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Arrowhead Pride

Report: Josh Gordon plans to sign with Chiefs

Wide receiver Josh Gordon plans to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter added he will initially join the Chiefs’ practice squad before an imminent call-up to the 53-man roster. SCHEFTER: Gordon had multiple teams contact him and express interest in signing him. But one...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explains fourth-quarter interception vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw an uncharacteristic interception late in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chiefs were facing a third-and-8 with just under two minutes to play. Mahomes abandoned the pocket rolling to his right and put the ball up with a hope to get it to Travis Kelce, but instead, it fell right in the lap of Chargers safety Alohi Gillman.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Josh Gordon Signs With Chiefs After Reinstatement

The Kansas City Chiefs offense will be adding a new face to the fold. Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon is planning to sign with the team. According to both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he will begin things on Kansas City’s practice squad. A call up to the active roster will take place once he is up to speed with the Chiefs playbook.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs adding former NFL star Josh Gordon for help at wide receiver

The Chiefs are adding to their wide receiver room with a well-known name — but one who has struggled to stay on the field. The Chiefs are signing Josh Gordon to their practice squad, a source confirmed to The Star on Monday. They intend to elevate him to their active roster once he’s up to speed, a second source said.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Patriots#The Cleveland Browns#Mahomes And Co
USA Today

Rams WR DeSean Jackson praises Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill

The players around the National Football League possess much more talent than what is displayed weekly on the field, especially in the thriving world of podcasting. The ability for players to express themselves freely through their platform has expanded over the years, even with active players partaking in various forms of media.
NFL
National football post

Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds take hit; Josh Allen rises

Patrick Mahomes’ NFL MVP odds took a hit following his two-interception performance in Kansas City’s loss on Sunday that dropped the Chiefs to 1-2. Mahomes was the +500 favorite entering Week 3 but saw those odds lengthen to +600 at PointsBet on Monday. They slipped even further later in the day, with the Chiefs’ quarterback now the co-favorite at +700 with Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady.
NFL
NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 15,000 passing yards

If ever Patrick Mahomes﻿' magnificence is overlooked due to how consistently exceptional he is, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback offers up statistical milestones as a reminder of just how astounding he's been. Such was the case Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith reflects on mentorship of Patrick Mahomes

In his triumphant return to the Kansas City Chiefs’ headquarters at 1 Arrowhead Drive in August, veteran quarterback Alex Smith reflected on his time in the Paris of the Plains, and the experience of mentoring a future MVP in Patrick Mahomes. In his new role as an analyst for ESPN, Smith did his first feature on his former backup, and made a point to downplay his part in Mahomes’ meteoric rise to success.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Seattle Times

Chiefs adding wide receiver Josh Gordon to 53-man roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are adding Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster and the wide receiver, who was just reinstated by the NFL last week, is expected to play in Sunday night’s AFC title game rematch against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs signed Gordon, who...
NFL
chatsports.com

Twitter reacts to Josh Gordon signing with KC Chiefs

I’m not going to lie. I am pretty over the moon about this whole Josh Gordon signing with the K.C. Chiefs. That puts me squarely in passionate fan territory right now, but I like any sort of low-risk move that has even the potential for a medium-level return. I also love the idea of the Chiefs pouring a bit of gasoline on the fire of this already potent offense.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs will be fine because they have Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City will be fine, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t underlying issues that need to be remedied in order to make a third consecutive Super Bowl. I’m of course talking about the defense, which fell to dead last in defensive EPA after Justin Herbert hung four touchdowns on it Sunday. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is trying to hold things together with schematic scotch tape, but there’s only so much he can do to coach around his underwhelming personnel. You can see that in Kansas City’s defensive splits. On early downs, when Spags can’t get too crazy with the blitz calls and disguised coverages, the Chiefs are allowing 0.25 expected points added per play and a success rate of 60.6 percent, per RBSDM.com. Those numbers are bad. Like, “a league of their own” bad.
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon prepares for ‘big challenge’ of containing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes | Early Birds

Good afternoon, Eagles fans. The Eagles (1-2) host former coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. We hope you’re enjoying our newsletters and we’re excited to share a big update. Our individual team newsletters are merging with the Inquirer Sports Daily. This means instead of Early Birds, you’ll start receiving Sports Daily each weekday morning starting on October 4. Thank you for reading, and we’re looking forward to continuing to share the best of our sports coverage in this new format. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @JCTSports.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy