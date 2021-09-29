CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs City Council to consider proposal to remove statue of former mayor Frank Bogert

By Jesus Reyes
 7 days ago
The Palm Springs City Council plans to have a joint meeting with the city's Human Rights Commission today to consider the commission's proposal to remove a statue of Frank Bogert, the former mayor, in front of City Hall and issue an official apology for the forced evictions of low-income people of color decades ago.

The monument to Bogert was installed in front of city hall on March 31, 1990, to honor and recognize his decades of service to the community. Bogert is known as one of Palm Springs' most famous cowboys. He served as the city's mayor from 1958 to 1966. He served as mayor a second time from 1982 to 1988.

He died in 2009 at the age of 99.

The proposal to remove Bogert's statue revolves around the history of evictions from 19-54 to 19-66 in a one-square-mile block of property in downtown Palm Springs referred to as Section 14. The demolition of Section 14 was described in a later California Department of Justice report as "a city engineered holocaust."

The widow of the late mayor and a member of the Friends of Frank Bogert group opposes the decision to remove the statue.

On Tuesday, Jake Ingrassia spoke exclusively with Frank Bogert's widow about the proposal.

The commission says the statue and monument of the mayor are a hurtful symbol of systemic racism.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will have full coverage of the vote starting at 5 p.m. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the vote.

The post Palm Springs City Council to consider proposal to remove statue of former mayor Frank Bogert appeared first on KESQ .

Frank Bogert
Exclusive: Frank Bogert’s widow defends late husband ahead of controversial statue vote

In the Palm Springs home where the city's first mayor lived, Frank Bogert's widow, Negie Bogert, said the campaign to move a statue of her husband is full of slander and lies. "I am very proud of who I am but I am even prouder of who Frank was and what I know about Frank," Bogert said in an exclusive interview with News Channel 3. "I don't think that he was perfect but he was not by any means what they portray him as being."
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

