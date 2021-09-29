CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Swimming with these dolphins has been banned by law

By Lauren Barry
 7 days ago

Swimming with Hawaiian spinner dolphins has been banned by law. Chronic disturbances were causing the dolphins – which are known for spinning up to seven times in the air – to lose sleep.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US bans swimming with Hawaii's nocturnal spinner dolphins

HONOLULU — (AP) — U.S. regulators on Tuesday banned swimming with Hawaii's spinner dolphins to protect the nocturnal animals from people seeking close encounters with the playful species. Swimming with dolphins is a popular tourist activity in Hawaii. Several companies offer tours that take swimmers to areas frequented by dolphins...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Swimming With Spinner Dolphins to End in Hawai´i Over New NOAA Rule

Beginning next month, swimming with spinner dolphins in Hawai´i will become a thing of the past. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, finalized a rule Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, under the Marine Marine Mammal Protection Act that prohibits swimming with, approaching, or remaining within 50 yards of a Hawaiian spinner dolphin. It goes into effect on Oct. 28, 2021.
ANIMALS
GreenMatters

Can You Still Swim With Dolphins in Hawaii? Behind the Popular Tourist Attraction

Growing up, popular cartoons like Aquaman and The Little Mermaid made the prospect of swimming with dolphins seem like a dream come true. And although tourists visiting Hawaii had been able to do so, through various popular tourist attractions, the U.S. is now taking measures to specifically protect Hawaii's spinner dolphins. In fact, the NOAA has enacted a strict rule that completely prohibits people from swimming anywhere near them.
HAWAII STATE
IBTimes

Not Swimming With Dolphins Is Just One Of Many Rules Hawaii Vacationers Should Know

Swimming with dolphins is now one of the many rules Hawaii has added to its list of bans to keep conditions under control that can easily be taken advantage of on the island. Following a spike in tourists and residents wanting to interact with them, which can disturb them in their natural habitat, spinner dolphins are now protected by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The new rule went into place on Tuesday, and humans approaching within 50 yards of spinner dolphins will find themselves accused of harassment as a result of it.
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Hunters Report 'Nightmare' After Elk Take on Wyoming Island

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.
WYOMING STATE
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
