The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wcTb_0cC2zxTK00
Shop Wednesday's Amazon deals for savings on air purifiers, memory cards and more. Germ Guardian/Rachael Ray/SanDisk/Amazon/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen to make cooking less stressful or some top-rated tech, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices you can find online. Whatever you need, Amazon deals have you covered.

Today’s deals are certainly no exception. Below you’ll find deals on our favorite wallet-friendly smart robot vacuum , air purifiers and a four-pack of smart plugs , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re ‘best of web’ prices. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, for $12.99 a month ($6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance ).

1. 50% off: Our favorite loaf pan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfxhq_0cC2zxTK00
Its name may be goofy, but the Rachael Ray Yum-o! Nonstick Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan is the best of its kind. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Rachael Ray's name is synonymous with quality cooking, and her Yum-o! Nonstick Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan lives up to that standard. Normally listed for $24, Amazon has the 9-inch by 5-inch steel pan on sale for $11.99. The pan topped our list of the best loaf pans thanks to the large handles with silicone inserts that let us get a secure grip, along with a nonstick finish that performed flawlessly even when we didn't grease the pan.

Get the Rachael Ray Yum-o! Nonstick Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan for $11.99 (Save $12.01)

2. Less than $25: These Alexa- and Google Home-compatible smart plugs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuext_0cC2zxTK00
Customers praised these smart plugs for their easy set up process and use for indoor and outdoor use. Kasa/Amazon

One way to save money on your electric bill is to keep control of your home electronics. This four-pack of Kasa mini smart plugs , usually listed for $29.99, is now available for $24.99, thanks to a $3 discount and an additional $2 coupon on the listing page. Kasa says the plugs respond to controls via its mobile app via a timer or countdown schedules for lamps, fans, humidifiers and more. The brand also promises the plugs can be controlled via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Get the Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A 4-pack for $24.99 with coupon (Save $5)

3. Up to 50% off: These portable memory expansion devices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQ9Km_0cC2zxTK00
SanDisk memory devices can expand the capacity of your cameras, laptops and more—and they're on sale. SanDisk

Most devices only come with so much storage space, but right now, Amazon has deals on ways to expand your capacity. The sale features storage devices from SanDisk and WD , from a 400-gigabyte microSDXC card for $38.99 (a 44% discount from the list price of $69.99) to a two-terabyte My Passport SSD for $209.99 (a 45% discount from the list price of $379.99). SanDisk says the microSDXC is best fit for Android smartphones and tablets, while WD says its portable external device is shock- and vibration-resistant.

Shop SanDisk and WD Memory Devices

4. $120 off: Our favorite affordable smart robot vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EH894_0cC2zxTK00
We found the Eufy RoboVac 30C to not only be super affordable but also easy to use. Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

Put your home cleaning troubles to rest by picking up the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for a double discount. Not only is the robot vacuum currently on sale for $259.99 from its list price of $299.99, but you can also get an additional $80 off with a coupon on the main page, bringing the final price down to $179.99. The 30C is our favorite affordable smart robot vacuum thanks to its easy-to-use app that lets you control the appliance with smart features our tester found to be "robust and simplistic."

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $179.99 with coupon (Save $120)

5. Up to 57% off: These HEPA filter air purifiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cdcgb_0cC2zxTK00
Amazon has a variety of GermGuardian air purifiers on sale today. GermGuardian/Amazon

It can be hard to keep things fresh indoors. Fortunately, Amazon is offering discounts on GermGuardian air purifiers today. You can pick up the brand's 4-in-1 purifier , which features UV-C light meant to help eliminate airborne viruses, for $67.99, $82 off its list price of $149.99. If you want something more compact, there's a tabletop tower model with the same UV-C light capability but only standing 10 inches tall for $63.99, a $6 price cut from its typical tag of $69.99.

Shop GermGuardian Air Purifiers

Amazon deals you may have missed

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday

