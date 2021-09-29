CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota Man’s Reheated Hot Dish Opinion Sets Off Firestorm Online

By Adam
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few things Minnesotans take as much pride in as the tator tot hot dish. It could be said that there is no greater sign of friendship or northern hospitality than for a guest to be treated to a meal of hot dish straight from the oven. While the recipes may vary from one kitchen to another, the final result is the same -- a hearty, homemade meal to be shared amongst family and friends that somehow always has ample amounts of leftovers no matter how many helpings everyone has had.

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
The State Journal

Restaurant review: Mekong Cafe dishes were fresh, hot and filling

Address: 1308 S. Second St. Website: restaurantportals.com/MekongCafe or search for the restaurant name on Facebook. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Restaurant review:Homemade mango ice cream from Sabores was refreshing treat on hot day. My order: I had Crazy Noodle, a blend of stir-fried wide noodles,...
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

Where to Buy Mexican Hot Chocolate Discs Online

The concept of drinking chocolate actually originated in what is now modern-day Mexico, so it’s no wonder that there is still a rich tradition of chocolate drinks in the country to this day. In Mexico, hot chocolate is typically flavored with cinnamon and vanilla. Sometimes, additional spices and flavorings are added, which can include a bit of chile, flowers or nuts, like almonds. Mexican hot chocolate is almost always made with a type of solid chocolate intended specifically for making hot chocolate. Cocoa powder, which is commonly used to make hot chocolate in the U.S., isn’t as common in Mexico unless someone is wanting to make American-style hot cocoa.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dish#Central Minnesota#Firestorm#Food Drink#Minnesota Man#Minnesotans#Duck Duck#Google Trends#Theorum
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
Only In Michigan

The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

HOT DOG INGREDIENTS 33.07698% OFF!

I'm just having a little fun with the title because I am a demented weirdo suffering from self-inflicted brain trauma. But it's kinda true. All our "Single Ingredient Treats" are probably part of a hot dog that you ate whilst in the course of your constantly regrettable life. Of course...
LIFESTYLE
leitesculinaria.com

Halloween Dish Towel Set

There’s no reason cleaning up can’t be festive. The Halloween-inspired designs on these festive dish towels will easily coordinate with all of your other spooky décor. Perfect to hang in the kitchen and use while cooking or baking, or to place in a guest bathroom for display and hand washing. Nine frightfully ghoulish prints to choose from.
LIFESTYLE
houstonfoodfinder.com

Dish Society Spins Off New Memorial Restaurant With Chef Brandi Key

Five 12 Restaurant Concepts , the restaurant group behind the six Dish Society locations and helmed by Aaron Lyons, is opening a new concept in CityCentre this year. Located at 800 Sorella Court in the former International Smoke space, Daily Gather is benefiting from not just Lyons’ success growing Dish Society to six locations, but also chef Brandi Key’s years of experience at restaurants such as SaltAir, Coppa and Alice Blue. Key joined the company as director of culinary operations in January and has been quietly making tweaks to Dish Society’s dishes all year.
HOUSTON, TX
Arkansas Online

OPINION | LET'S TALK: Exhausted man tires 911 system

— Attributed online to a song, "Can You Teach Me How to Smile?" by Vintage Future. Heaven knows I get tired, too. Tired with an intensity that, on occasion, feels like it could possibly reach emergency status. But I try to refrain from being inconsiderately insane enough to dial 911...
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy