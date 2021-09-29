CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Novak Djokovic withdraws from 2021 Indian Wells Masters

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2021 Indian Wells Masters, the tournament confirmed. It was speculated post the US Open that Djokovic won’t be travelling to the desert for a one off tournament and hence the news doesn’t come as a surprise. Djokovic, who has had a very...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

'I don’t know Novak Djokovic that well but...', says Top 10

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic visited Sarajevo and then went to visit the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun in Visoko. Last year, Djokovic visited the Bosnian pyramids on several occasions. Semir Osmanagic, the founder of the pyramids, claims that pyramids have magical healing powers. The European Association of Archaeologists has...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Young Novak Djokovic jokes: 'Girl in my box is a Miss Universe of 2006'

Competing at the Masters Cup in Shanghai for the second straight year, Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martin del Potro and Nikolay Davydenko to secure the semi-final berth. In the last round-robin encounter, Novak lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 39 minutes, suffering his third loss to the Frenchman on an indoor court that fall.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal win: 'I never played that well in Paris'

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic was a man on the mission at Majors this year, winning 27 out of 28 matches and barely missing a calendar Grand Slam. In June, Djokovic battled past Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros semi-final, prevailing 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 after four hours and 11 minutes to deliver Nadal's third loss in Paris in the last 17 appearances!
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Michael Chang
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Tennis World Usa

'It is the year of Novak Djokovic', says top analyst

Just eight days after losing the US Open final and missing a chance to win a calendar Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic has earned a ranking milestone on Monday. The 20-time Major winner became the fifth player since the start of the ATP rankings in 1973 with 700 weeks in the top 10, joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi on the exclusive roster.
TENNIS
Kansas City Star

Djokovic is latest big name to drop out of Indian Wells

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is the latest big name to drop out of the BNP Paribas Open set for next month in the Southern California desert. “I am sorry I won't get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go,” he tweeted Wednesday.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Wells Masters#Tennis Tournament#Us Open#Serb#Bnp Paribas Open#Bnpparibasopen#Atp
Villanovan

Could Carlos Alcaraz Garfia be the Next Novak Djokovic?

The singles sections of this year’s US Open tournament were certainly not what many observers expected. With many of the higher ranked players losing early or not attending at all, some of the younger players were given an opportunity to shine, one of them being 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic pulls out of BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.The world number one has won the tournament five times, but has decided to pull out this time around.Djokovic has already claimed the Australian Open French Open and Wimbledon titles this season but fell short of completing a calendar sweep of the majors when he was beaten in the US Open final by Daniil Medvedev earlier this month.I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year! @BNPPARIBASOPEN— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 29, 2021The Serbian said on Twitter: “I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!”Tournament director Tommy Haas said: “We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall.“We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert.”
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic moves further away from Rafael Nadal and closer to Roger Federer

Like in almost every other segment, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are topping the list of players with the most Major semi-finals in the Open era. Proving the incredible consistency year after year, the great trio has played in 121 Major semi-finals since Wimbledon 2003 when Federer reached the last four for the first time, standing above their rivals and passing the previous leaders Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I see myself in Novak Djokovic

A.C. Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a great admiration for Novak Djokovic as he insists the 20-time Grand Slam champion is like him. Ibrahimovic is a quite a character but he has been one of the best players at his position over the last 15 years. Though Ibrahimovic represents Sweden,...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: "I will have a family when..."

Rafael Nadal after a long romantic relationship with his girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello, got married on October 19, 2019 with a fairytale wedding. In an interview with Marca, Rafa explained why he and his wife do not yet have children. The Spaniard said: "I keep my commitment to tennis and...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Indian Wells Masters

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters. Osaka, ranked at No. 8 in the world, announced what many expected she would do after her US Open exit. After suffering a disappointing US Open third round loss to Leylah Fernandeu, Osaka opened about her mental struggles.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Twitter Reactions: Mixed emotions from tennis fans as Naomi Osaka withdraws from the 2021 Indian Wells tournament

Naomi Osaka who continues to battle her inner demons has officially announced that she will be withdrawing from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, next month. After her shock exit at the recently concluded 2021 US Open, the Japanese star told the reporters in New York that she will be taking an indefinite break from tennis, to fully recover from her turbulent, emotional stage.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Fans flood Serena Williams with replies after her latest tweet

Serena Williams continues her recovery from the unfortunate injury she suffered during her 1st round match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships that has kept her on the sidelines for more than 3 months now. The 40-year old is yet to announce whether she has decided to end the season or will she make a comeback this season itself.
TENNIS
thefocus.news

Five best WTA matches at the Indian Wells Masters

US Open champion Emma Raducanu makes her tennis return at the Indian Wells Masters tournament with the women’s main draw starting today (6 October). The BNP Paribas Open returns to the WTA calendar after a two-and-a-half-year absence. An intriguing third-round match-up between two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and Raducanu...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy