By Karen Musalo, University of California, Hastings The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22, 2021, over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the U.S. in search of […] The post Haitian migrants: An asylum scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO