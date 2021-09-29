CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Mercer County Grand Jury Returns Indictment

 7 days ago
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County grand jury returned a four-count indictment this week charging Daniel L. Smith with the July shooting death of Shaquil Loftin in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Smith, 37, of Trenton, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an...

