Mercer County Grand Jury Returns Indictment

On September 27, 2021 at 4:57 pm Hamilton Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Whitehead Rd and Second Ave. A 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Mohamed Kallay, 47yoa from Hamilton, was traveling southbound on Whitehead Rd, when a 2001 Freightliner Truck, driven by Richard Crutchley, 66 yoa from Hamilton, was traveling northbound on Whitehead Rd when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck the Dodge head-on. After the collision, the Freightliner Truck rolled onto its side and came to a stop on the corner of Whitehead Rd and Second Ave. Mr. Kallay was extricated from his vehicle by the Hamilton Fire Division. He was then transported by ambulance to Capital Health Regional for treatment for his injuries.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO