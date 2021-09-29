CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Small businesses need a paid leave program

By Guest Opinion
Arizona Capitol Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal paid family and medical leave are long overdue. We’re staring down the best opportunity in our country’s history to join the rest of the world in providing every worker and every small business owner the ability to take time away from our working lives to recover from a serious illness, care for a new child, or care for a loved one. I’m looking forward to the day — hopefully before the end of this year — when we can say we’ve done it.

azcapitoltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Small business program helps create over 200 jobs across commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 64 small businesses leveraged the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit (KSBTC) program to create 211 full-time jobs and reinvest $2.1 million into their operations year-to-date. “Small businesses employ nearly half of Kentucky’s workforce, and this growth serves as another indicator of their resiliency and strength,” said […]
SMALL BUSINESS
wrnjradio.com

$10.2 million in CARES Act funding to be allocated to NJRA small business lease – emergency assistance grant program

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that an additional $10.2 million in support has been allocated to the Small Business Lease Emergency Assistance Grant Program (SBL-EAGP). The additional funding will be used to provide grants up to $10,000 to businesses currently in the pipeline for the program. The...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
biztechmagazine.com

How HPE Infrastructure Solutions Meet the Big Needs of Small Businesses

There are now more than 30 million small and midsize businesses in the United States, which represent more than 99 percent of all businesses in the country. While 91 percent of consumers prefer purchasing from small businesses when possible, consulting firm Deloitte notes that 80 percent of SMBs are failing to take full advantage of digital tools to drive revenue.
SMALL BUSINESS
Rochester Business Journal

How small businesses can take advantage of increased Economic Injury Disaster Loan program

In the wake of the pandemic to help support the countless businesses struggling with financial and economic stress, organizations like the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) created a variety of relief funding programs, one of them being the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). The EIDL was first established in 2020 to provide aid to small ...
SMALL BUSINESS
Cheddar News

How Federal Paid Family Leave Could Impact New Parents and Businesses

Lauren Brody, author and founder of The Fifth Trimester, joined Cheddar to talk about the Democratic-led proposal for federal paid family leave for new parents. Under the proposal, new parents at any size company would receive 12 weeks of paid leave. “It needs to be a cultural norm,” she said, regarding a federal mandate. Brody also added, "Those who make more money and are in healthier industries have more access to better care for their families, and that’s just wrong."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Universal#Congress#Changing Hands#Covid
theriver953.com

“Start Small” The small business app

Governor Northam announces an app called ” Start Small” . It connects it’s app users with nearby vendors and local small businesses. The app is free and can be used by anyone. Governor Northam said ” This app makes it easier than ever to support our local, women – owned,...
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Salesforce Launches $1 Million Grant Program for San Francisco Small Businesses

Salesforce, providers of cloud-based software and customer relationship management services, has launched a $1m grant program for small business in San Francisco. Salesforce Creates $1 Million Grant Fund for San Francisco Small Businesses. The 2021 Salesforce San Francisco Small Business Grant program is designed to support small businesses in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
pncguam.com

GEDA processes $9 million in awards for small business pandemic assistance grant program 2021

The Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA) has started the transmittal and distribution of the first group of grant applicants for the Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant Program 2021. To date, over 700 applicants have been deemed eligible, totaling over $9 million in awards. Interested small businesses are encouraged to apply before the closing period on December 9, 2021.
SMALL BUSINESS
Coast News

Vista City Council approves COVID-19 small business grant program

VISTA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic battering small businesses, the Vista City Council recently approved a grant program to help alleviate financial distress. The council approved its Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program during its Sept. 14 meeting, providing grants between $1,000 to $25,000 for qualifying small businesses. The city...
VISTA, CA
PWLiving

Minority-Owned Small Businesses in National Capital Region Eligible for $10,000 Grants Through Fiserv Back2Business Program

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is offering support to minority-owned small businesses in the National Capital Region, many of which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This effort is part of the Fiserv Back2Business program, a $50 million initiative...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

The importance of paid family & medical leave

Molly Day, Executive Director of Paid Leave for the U.S., discusses the need for a National Paid Leave Policy, so that people won’t have to make a decision between a paycheck and their family. For more information go to paidleave.us.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bronx.com

MTA Small Business Mentoring Program Surpasses $500M In Awards To MWBEs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the MTA’s nationally celebrated program to mentor local minority-owned, women-owned and disadvantaged businesses (MWBE) has helped participating companies win a total of $500 million in MTA contracts since the state’s program was founded in 2010. A $2 million contract to Alliance Tri-State Construction, Inc.,...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy