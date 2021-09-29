Elton John buys the house next door to his Beverly Hills mansion for $8.5 million

Click here to read the full article. After only a bit more than two years of ownership and extensive renovations, Swedish power pop hitmaker Rami Yacoub has put his Beverly Hills, Calif., home on the market with Carl Gambino at Compass at $7.45 million, a hefty chunk above the $4.45 million that was paid in June 2019. While Yacoub’s name is not particularly recognizable to folks outside the music industry, certainly his professional handiwork is, at least to mainstream pop music aficionados. The acclaimed songwriter and producer has written and/or produced a slew of international hits for a who’s who of...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO