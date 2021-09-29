CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton John buys the house next door to his Beverly Hills mansion for $8.5 million

Cover picture for the articleElton John owns homes around the world, but when it came to his latest real-estate purchase, he didn’t have to look too far. The real-estate website Dirt reports that Elton’s bought the home that’s right next door to his house in Beverly Hills for $8.5 million. According to Dirt, records show that the 5,300-square-foot, five-bedroom, single-story home, built in the ’60s, has been owned by a non-famous family for decades; they’ve faced foreclosure several times.

