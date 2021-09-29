Another offshore wind project eyed off New Jersey coastline

A company that has already received preliminary approval to build a wind farm off the southern coast of New Jersey is planning a second project.

Atlantic Shores is a joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US. It already has approval from New Jersey regulators to build a wind farm off the state's coast.

But in a construction plan filed with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Atlantic Shores revealed it is planning a second such project.

That one had not been publicly announced. It would be considered in the next round of offshore wind project solicitations by state regulators next year.

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press