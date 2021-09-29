CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25-under-25: Jamal Murray at No. 15

By Bryan Harvey
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first part of this season, Jamal Murray will be an inanimate object for the Denver Nuggets. What happens when he comes back to life?. These injury timetables are like forgettable Wyclef Jean songs. You’re gone until you’re not. Everyone is lucky if it’s only until November. But the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray will be out much longer. The hope here — and it’s an impatient one — is that the return features a fully formed Murray, as if he were Athena springing from Zeus’ head to measure worldly wisdom, or Lauryn Hill defecating on generic microphones.

