CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Wenatchee, WA

Leaking white powder in envelope prompts police response in East Wenatchee

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST WENATCHEE - An East Wenatchee business didn’t bother opening an envelope leaking a white power-like substance before calling the police on Tuesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., an employee at Mail It Your Way was handling a standard envelope and noticed powder that had permeated through the stationary item; that’s when they contacted East Wenatchee’s Police Department. East Wenatchee Police arrived on scene to collect the suspect item for investigation.

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
East Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Envelope#White Power#Police Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy