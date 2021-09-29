CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kelly Olynyk, part of Pistons 3-deep Canadian contingent, brings versatility to Dwane Casey’s offense

By Keith Langlois Facebook Twitter
NBA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s probably not mere coincidence that the Pistons wound up with three Canadians on their 2021-22 roster. When you’re the coach of the Toronto Raptors, you’re effectively coaching the Canadian national team. From British Columbia to the maritime provinces, everybody flies the Raptors flag proudly north of our common border.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Camp Questions: How do Pistons make the most of key free-agent pickup Kelly Olynyk?

(Editor’s note: The Pistons open training camp next week with a roster consisting entirely of players acquired within the past 12 months since Troy Weaver was named general manager in June 2020. They’ll be one of the NBA’s youngest teams again and development will be the driving force of their season. Pistons.com today concludes a four-part series examining the leading agenda items to begin getting sorted out in training camp ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. In Part IV, we’ll look at how the Pistons might integrate their major free-agent acquisition, Kelly Olynyk.)
NBA
chatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Dwane Casey drops hint about starting lineup

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the least dysfunctional franchises this offseason, with the focus on basketball and restoring the team to its previous glory. Training camp is underway and the Pistons have managed to avoid the non-stop drama that has engulfed several other teams around league. Instead of...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey previews upcoming season

The Detroit Pistons made the decision to reward the efforts of head coach Dwane Casey by extending his contract, which was set to expire in 2023, through the 2024 season. A former NBA Coach of the Year, Casey came to the Pistons in 2018 after several successful years with the Toronto Raptors, and helped lead the Pistons to a playoff spot in 2019. Through three years in the Motor City, Casey has amassed a record of 81-137 as the team is currently going through a rebuild.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Why Isaiah Stewart should start over Kelly Olynyk

The Detroit Pistons have two versatile bigs in Isaiah Stewart and Kelly Olynyk but only one of them can be in the starting lineup. The arguments for Kelly Olynyk are easy: He will add shooting to the starting unit and help the development of their young guards. Both Killian Hayes...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Veteran Kelly Olynyk joined Pistons to teach young players 'tricks of the trade'

Kelly Olynyk has reached the point in his career where he wants to be a mentor as well as an on-court contributor, so the Pistons seemed like a perfect fit in free agency, writes Lauren Williams of MLive. The addition of Olynyk brings another reliable shooter and passer to Detroit’s frontcourt along with eight years of experience that he can share with the team’s young players.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 things Luka Garza can learn from Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk was an underrated signing for the Detroit Pistons this offseason who should pay off in a number of ways. Olynyk will help the development of the young guards by creating space and giving them a big to work with in the pick-and-roll. But Olynyk will also help the...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Why Kelly Olynyk should make Detroit Pistons guards' lives easier this season

The Detroit Pistons' biggest signing this past offseason is a player that Dwane Casey joked he has long had a "man crush" on. Apparently, Casey and general manager Troy Weaver were on the same page. Kelly Olynyk, signed to a three-year, $37 million contract shortly after free agency began in August, will fill a lot of holes for the Pistons this season. The 6-foot-11 Toronto native, a nine-year vet out of Gonzaga, is a skilled passer and shooter who'll likely be among the team's leaders in minutes.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: 3 possible Ben Simmons trades with Pistons

In Keith Pompey’s revelatory report on the Ben Simmons holdout, a new team surfaced in the rumor mill — Detroit. The Pistons were listed as one of six teams currently attempting to acquire the Sixers‘ beleaguered All-Star, joining Cleveland, Toronto, San Antonio, Minnesota, and Indiana. While there has been mild...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Canadians#The Toronto Raptors#The University Of Toronto#Gonzaga
NBA

What to expect from all 15 teams in the East this season

It boasts the defending NBA champions, a quasi-All-Star squad considered favorites to unseat the champs based mostly on their resume and two of the biggest distractions — Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving — in the league. It’s the Eastern Conference, after an offseason arms race in which most of the playoff contenders got better, cockier or both.
NBA
NBA

2021-22 Season Preview: Toronto Raptors

No season is a “throwaway,” because the individual development and experience gained over those six months always matters. But the Toronto Raptors’ 2020-21 season may be the closest we’ve seen in a while. They were displaced, playing their home games in Tampa, Fla. They dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries, such that all of their starters missed at least 16 games. And they basically shut things down in the closing weeks, content with missing the playoffs.
NBA
NBA

Well-connected bench sparks Pistons to win over Spurs – ‘They know how to play’

With no Cade Cunningham or Killian Hayes, Dwane Casey opted to keep his second unit intact and patch together a starting lineup for the preseason opener. And that bench, anchored by three Canadian national team veterans and energized by two hyperathletic wings, was the story of the 115-105 win over San Antonio to open the Pistons preseason.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Canada
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Pounding The Rock

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Pistons

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. It’s preseason, and the...
NBA
NBA

Minus starting backcourt, Pistons pick up a win over Spurs to open preseason

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 115-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena. THREE OF A KIND – If things indeed happen in threes, then the Pistons have exhausted their run of sprained ankles. The same injury prevented the much-anticipated NBA debut of Cade Cunningham as well as kept 2020 lottery pick Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson sidelined for Wednesday’s preseason opener. The starting frontcourt was intact and as expected: Jerami Grant alongside 2020 first-round picks Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. The Pistons led by 17 points after a first quarter in which they hit 7 of 10 from the 3-point line. But they went 0 of 6 in the second quarter and the Spurs took a one-point lead by outscoring the Pistons 25-7 to start the quarter, getting back in it on the strength of offensive rebounding and ex-Michigan Stater Bryn Forbes’ 3-point shooting. He hit his first four and finished with 20 points, hitting 6 of 8 from the arc. The Pistons pushed the lead back to 11 midway through the third quarter and then the bench unit put the hammer down to start the fourth quarter, bumping the cushion back to 17 by the time Dwane Casey brought rookies Luka Garza and Jamorko Pickett into the mix with 7:30 to go. Garza and Pickett both dented the scoreboard, too, with Garza already looking like a fan favorite after earning his way into a roster berth following a standout Summer League for the reigning consensus national college Player of the Year out of Iowa. Grant led the Pistons with 19 points in a little less than 24 minutes.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy