Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth R Launches Worldwide on Switch and PS4 in September
Publisher Phoenixx and developer Aqua Style have announced Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth R launches September 30 worldwide on both Switch and PS4. While Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth R launches September 30 on both Switch and PS4, the game’s Windows PC (via Steam) version is seemingly not getting an English release. The game was originally released for Switch and PS4 back in 2019 for Japan.nichegamer.com
