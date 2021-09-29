W2W2nite 9/29/21: Disney+ ; FXX ;

Heavy Metal Studios is teaming up with Bardel Entertainment (Rick and Morty), Irony Point to adapt Dan Fogler’s Moon Lake into an adult animated series. According to Deadline, Moon Lake is a thirty-minute animated TV show, hosted by the Man in the Moon, a farcical character reminiscent of TV anthology hosts of the past, like Rod Serling and Alfred Hitchcock. Held captive by “moon-men” since childhood, The Man prevents these aliens from attacking Earth by keeping them endlessly entertained with shocking tales of gruesome horror and hilarity. Each episode follows a different deranged set of characters in a strange new setting; whether it be following a ghost-whispering cave-woman on prehistoric Earth, a murderous cheerleader at a modern-day high school, or fighters in a bizarre alien war in space, each story plays into campy classic monster, horror, and sci-fi tropes in a hilarious way.
Comments / 0