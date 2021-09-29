CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

W2W2nite 9/29/21: Disney+ ; FXX ;

By The Bubbleblabber Team
bubbleblabber.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatasha Romanoff and Clint Barton seek to destroy killer-robot Ultron following a cataclysmic event. A mysterious stranger and a scavenger hunt helps Archer and the gang get a jump on their enemies.

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Will Be Available To Stream on Disney Plus This Week

Disney Plus announced that Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers beginning Wednesday. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, who reprises the role of Black Widow, the action feature stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed, Kevin Feige produced and Eric Pearson penned the screenplay. The film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff’s past and her path to becoming the spy and assassin she is today. “Black Widow” opened on July 9 after several postponements and was the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to open in theaters in two years. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

What If...? Finale Recap: Guardians of the Multiverse — Plus, Grade Season 1

Disney+’s What If…? animated Marvel series wrapped its (truncated) nine-episode run on Wednesday. Who all was assembled to battle Infinity Ultron? And whose return was teased in a mid-credits scene? Coming out of Episode 8, in which Infinity Ultron emerged as an incredibly formidable threat (and even dragged The Watcher himself into the mix), the finale opened with Uatu dropping in on Captain Carter (in the midst of battling Batroc aboard the Lemurian Star)… Peter Quill (who was being tortured at the DQ by his dad)… Party Thor… Killmonger (just as the Wakandans were hunting him down for murder)… Star...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Non-MCU Marvel Movie Just Left Disney Plus

A terrible non-MCU Marvel movie just left Disney Plus. This October 1st saw a bunch of 20th Century Fox films removed from the Mouse House’s streaming service. As Disney doesn’t reveal which titles are leaving its platform ahead of time, it only becomes clear what’s gone when things suddenly disappear from the service. In this case, 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine has left D+.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 9/24/21:Nickelodeon ; Circle ; Adult Swim Canada

After breaking Papa Smurf’s telescope, Scaredy and Hefty decide to dress up as girls and hide rather than face punishment; Vanity tires of Jokey’s exploding box and decides to booby trap it with an even bigger explosion. “Spin Off; Tooth and Consequences”. Premiere: 800 pm ET/PT, check your local listings.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fxx#Disney Natasha Romanoff#Fxx Premieres
bubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 10/2/21: Adult Swim ; Britbox UK ; TCM

James Corden gets ready to release his own perfume & Gary Lineker tries to solve a murder. Cartoon Carnival tells the story of the pioneering early days of the animated art-form and chronicles one film preservationist’s quest to rescue pre-sound cartoons from obscurity and screen them to new, appreciative audiences.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 10/4/21: FOX ; Adult Swim ; The Science Channel

Premieres: 800 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. When Grampa falls victim to a phone scammer, the Simpsons set out on a mission of vengeance to get his money back. Premieres: 830 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. “The Great Punkin’ Adventure”. A punk band invites Ham to audition after...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “What Are These Overlapping Emotions?”

Chise might have a dark past. She befriends a kaiju that becomes a part of team Dynazenon. Yume and Yomogi meet with her sister’s ex-boyfriend. He says that Kana wasn’t the type to kill herself. Yomogi is there for Yume when she needs it. During battle Dynazenon, Gridknight, and Goldburn (the name Chise gives the kaiju) combine into an awesome form.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
bubbleblabber.com

Final Space Creator Shares Images For Shelved HBO MAX/DC Animated “Lobo and Crush” Series

The project is in “shelved” status right now, and Final Space creator Olan Rogers says he’s working with different partners on other projects, but not before dropping these stunning images of what was almost an animated Lobo and Crush series for HBO MAX. The series was pitched and was put in development over the last couple of years with both Olan and Final Space cohort Coty Galloway producing for HBO MAX.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Marvel’s What If…? “What If…The Watcher Broke His Oath?”

The Watcher is forced to do the unthinkable to save the multiverse from Ultron’s wrath. It has been one heck of a trip through the multiverse. We revisited our favorite characters in different universes, and we’ve experienced them taking on their alternative destinies. Now it’s time to unite those multiverse heroes for the biggest clash of all time. This week’s episode sees Marvel’s What If bringing its successful first season to a close by uniting the characters from the previous episodes in a fight to save their universes and The Watcher’s job.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Moon Lake Animated Series In Works

Heavy Metal Studios is teaming up with Bardel Entertainment (Rick and Morty), Irony Point to adapt Dan Fogler’s Moon Lake into an adult animated series. According to Deadline, Moon Lake is a thirty-minute animated TV show, hosted by the Man in the Moon, a farcical character reminiscent of TV anthology hosts of the past, like Rod Serling and Alfred Hitchcock. Held captive by “moon-men” since childhood, The Man prevents these aliens from attacking Earth by keeping them endlessly entertained with shocking tales of gruesome horror and hilarity. Each episode follows a different deranged set of characters in a strange new setting; whether it be following a ghost-whispering cave-woman on prehistoric Earth, a murderous cheerleader at a modern-day high school, or fighters in a bizarre alien war in space, each story plays into campy classic monster, horror, and sci-fi tropes in a hilarious way.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Adult Swim Dates Blade Runner: Black Lotus ; Teases Shenmue

The highly anticipated Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Original series Blade Runner: Black Lotus is set to premiere on November 13 at 9PM PT with two new back-to-back episodes, revealed today during New York Comic Con’s The Future of Blade Runner: Black Lotus virtual panel along with a new trailer and key art from the series.
TV SERIES
Variety

Inside Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Finale, Season 2 Plans and the T’Challa Spinoff That Never Was

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read if you haven’t seen Season 1, Episode 9 of “What If…?” currently streaming on Disney Plus. If there were any question of how deep Marvel Studios was willing to dive into its multiverse, then consider the breathless Season 1 finale of the company’s first animated series, “What If…?” In Wednesday’s episode, the all-seeing Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) breaks his oath of non-interference to recruit alternative versions of beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become the Guardians of the Multiverse in order to stop an alternative version of Ultron (Ross Marquand), who controls all...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’: TV Review

Few brands are better suited to mine preexisting intellectual property than the Muppets. From A Christmas Carol to Treasure Island to countless parodic sketches and interludes, the synthetic ensemble has demonstrated a unique ability to smartly insert its myriad felt archetypes into almost any story. Of course, because everybody knows the resilience of the Muppet brand, too often there’s an attempt to shoehorn the beloved characters into properties with a high concept but no actual story. That’s probably why Disney+’s new holiday special Muppets Haunted Mansion doesn’t quite feel like a cash-in violation, but definitely feels like a disappointment. The Muppets are...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

DC Fandome 2021 Reveals Animation Lineup

Slated to go down on October 16th is DC Fandome, a free event that showcases all of the upcoming new content from the world of DC Entertainment which will include with it a bevy of animated content. Already confirmed to show up to the event are Bruce Timm and Kaley Cuoco, the latter of whom is slated to hopefully bring with her a premiere date for the upcoming season of Harley Quinn on HBO MAX.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Will Introduce “One of the Greatest MCU Characters”

Director James Gunn shared some new details about the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with Marvel fans on Twitter. Gunn says he’s introducing “one of the greatest MCU characters of all time” in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — due to hit Disney+ in late 2022 ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).
MOVIES
IndieWire

Letitia Wright Reportedly Continued to Share Anti-Vax Views on ‘Black Panther 2’ Set

“Black Panther” and “Mangrove” actress Letitia Wright ignited an anti-vax controversy last December after sharing a video that questioned Covid-19 vaccines. Wright was labeled anti-vax across social media after sharing on Twitter a 69-minute YouTube video featuring Light London Church leader Tomi Arayomi. The actress included the prayer hands emoji as a caption. The video found Arayomi questioning the legitimacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. Wright initially responded to the backlash by posting: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” A new report on Hollywood’s response to the Coronavirus vaccine published by The...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Funimation Sets Premiere Date For English Dub Adaptation Of “The Detective Is Already Dead”

Funimation has announced an October 3rd start date for the English dubbed adaptation of The Detective Is Already Dead with twelve episodes on the way. The series is animated by ENGI and directed by Manabu Kurihara, with Deko Akao handling the series’ scripts, and Yōsuke Itō designing the characters. Yuuyu, Naoki Tani, and Tatsuya Yano composed the series’ music. The English dub cast and crew is as follows:
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy