Survey: CEOs report increased reputational risks and are ready to invest in technology to communicate through era of disruption
Businesses are under increasing pressure to respond to crises that impact their bottom line and reputation. I’m seeing it firsthand in my work with companies navigating new and growing risks and now, new data shows business leaders are ready to act. They report an overwhelming need to invest in more tools to prepare to respond to crises, according to a new survey.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0