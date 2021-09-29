Area roundup: Gritters leads PC past Newton

Pella Christian's Sarah Gritters (3) makes a pass against Newton Photo by Troy Hyde/Newton News

Volleyball

Pella Christian defeats Newton 3-1 (25-20, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19)

NEWTON — The Eagles of Pella Christian picked up their second conference win of the season on Tuesday when they traveled to Newton.

The two teams split the first two sets but a dominate third set and a strong fourth set helped the Eagles close out the win.

It was a huge night for senior outside hitter Sarah Gritters, who led PC with 19 kills, 15 digs, two blocks and four aces. Trinity Vos provided the secondary offense with eight kills and four blocks.

Pella Christian had a huge night defensively with 20 total blocks with Cara Veenstra’s seven leading the way. Natalie Harrill added 12 digs and three aces while Chloe Huisman tallied 34 assists, 11 digs and three aces.

Pella Christian (9-12, 2-3 LHC) heads to the Greene County Tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m.

No. 11 (4A) Pella defeats Dallas Center-Grimes 3-1 (23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-11)

GRIMES — The Lady Dutch dropped the first set but responded with three dominating set wins to finish off a 3-1 win at Dallas Center-Grimes.

The dynamic Pella attack was on display with five different girls registering at least seven kills. Bailey Van Voorst led with 13 while Meridith Rowe had 12, Ella Corbin had eight and Avey Amelse and Jasmine Namminga both had seven. Anna Vander Waal finished with 39 assists.

Amelse led the defense with 25 digs while Van Voorst added 15 digs and Namminga had four blocks.

The Lady Dutch had 15 aces on the night with Van Voorst tallying six and Abby Warner getting four.

No. 11 (4A) Pella (16-5, 3-1 LHC) plays in the Urbandale Tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Girls swimming

Oskaloosa returns to pool at Perry

PERRY — After a week away from competition, the Oskaloosa girls swim returned to action on Tuesday as they traveled to take on Perry and NCMP.

“Multiple girls had their best meet of the season, and we had some things we have been working toward ‘click' along the way,” Oskaloosa head coach Makenzie Kauffman said. “Though we did not come away with a win in either of our duals, we came out with some top caliber personal successes and feeling great as a team!”

Audree Cheney had herself a strong night in the water starting by racing in the 200 freestyle for the first time and racing well. She then took fifth in the 100 freestyle with a PR of five seconds at 1:15.70. Cheney would later swim a good splits in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

Grace Moore placed fourth in the 100 butterfly with new lifetime PR of 1:11.71, which also bumped her to second in the program top 10. The school record is 1:08.28 set by K. Richmond in 2014. Moore also raced in her first 100 backstroke of the season and took fourth with a lifetime PR by three seconds.

Emma Adams also highlighted the night by racing to three lifetime PRs. Adams started by swimming the breaststroke leg of the A medley relay, leading them to a season-best relay. After that, she swam a lifetime PR in the open 50, shaving about three seconds to swim a 30.86. Finally, Adam swam herself to a 10-second lifetime PR of 7:08.18 in the 500. Callie Lindgren, who is one of Osky’s sprinters, swam her first 500 across the pool from Adam where they were unknowingly completely in sync for most of the race with Lindgren coming out with an excellent first 500 time of 7:00.02.

Oskaloosa is back in action on Monday at Keokuk.

Cross country

Pella races at Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — A handful of ranked teams were at the 2021 Williamsburg Invitational on Tuesday with the Pella boys and girls both taking fourth.

Raegan Snieder led the Lady Dutch with a fourth place finish at 20:45 while Autumn Blink also stratched the top 10 in ninth at 21:09. Macy Schroeder (16th, 22:36), Jacie Trine (21st, 22:50), Tess Paulsen (31st, 24:02), Sophia Boonstra (39th, 24:31) and Emily McMartin (42nd, 24:44) rounded out the Pella lineup.

The Pella boys were led by Josiah Wittenberg’s third place finish at 17:14 while Chase Lauman wasn’t far behind in sixth at 17:30. Homecoming king Akira Lopez took 15th at 18:10 while Zack Neumann (25th, 19:03), Kaiden Browne (26th, 19:04), Jake Huston (27th, 19:06) and Cutler Turner (47th, 20:23) wrapped up the Dutch runners.

Pella will head to Iowa Mennonite on Monday.