CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Correction: R Kelly-Black Women story

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — In a story published September 28, 2021, about reactions to the R. Kelly verdict, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a television news program. It is now called "CBS Mornings," not "CBS This Morning."

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

What she could wear. Who she could talk to. R. Kelly survivor details rules the singer set out for her

Azriel Clary, one of R. Kelly's accusers who testified at his recent trial, told CBS News that the disgraced singer developed a series of strict rules that he used to control her and other women. Clary opened up about her relationship with Kelly in an interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in the CBS News special, "Love Doesn't Hurt: R. Kelly Survivor Speaks."
CELEBRITIES
foxla.com

BET HER Initiative brings powerful, vital stories to life, directed and produced by Black women, for Black women.

2021 Emmy nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and all star producer Tressa Azarel Smallwood joined Amanda Salas to talk about "The Waiting Room" series from BET Her premiering Oct 9th. Two films directed by Brown and Ta'Rhonda Moore highlight personal stories of black women fighting breast cancer, a hugely undercovered subject in the African American community though black & brown women suffer from it equally. The Waiting Room premieres this Saturday Oct 9 on BET Her. This is all star lineup ready to go on a major Women's Health Initiative campaign from BET, now in its second year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Television News#Cbs This Morning#The Associated Press
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
hngn.com

Brian Laundrie' Parents May Face Obstruction and Accessory Charges; Fugitive Sighted in Tennessee, North Carolina Border

A former federal prosecutor said Brian Laundrie's parents may face obstruction and accessory charges if they gave law police false information. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have not been charged with any crimes as of yet. Critics, on the other hand, have been monitoring their every move and are dubious of their assertions that they have no knowledge of their son Brian's whereabouts.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Chilling Video Shows ‘Hitman’ in Hasidic Clothes Executing Victim in NYC Street

A man dressed in Hasidic attire was captured gunning down a 47-year-old victim near John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday, the New York Daily News reported. Surveillance video shows the man, who police believe is a Black man dressed in Hasidic clothes and a face mask, working on his white car with the hood up as he waited for the victim to arrive. Once the victim approached his own car, the suspect ran over and shot him in the head from behind, killing him. The suspect then ran back to his car, put the hood down, and drove off. Police believe the suspect, who has not been caught yet, was wearing the attire as a disguise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy