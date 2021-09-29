CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration to be held in Brookline

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOURTESY OF OFFICE OF DIVERSITY, INCLUSION AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS. The Brookline Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee, in partnership with the Native American Indian Center of Boston and the Brookline Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, invite Brookline residents to participate in the 2021 Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Coolidge Corner area at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School cafeteria and playground, 345 Harvard St., Brookline.

