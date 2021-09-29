Richard Sherman’s contract details, first day with Buccaneers
The newest addition to the Buccaneers certainly put a smile on a lot of faces Wednesday. Richard Sherman, 33, announced on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” that he was joining the Bucs in pursuit of another championship. In fact, Tom Brady called him a few weeks ago and began checking to see if Sherman was in football shape. Sherman told the media after practice Wednesday, that when Brady calls you either join him or regret not joining him.www.bucsnation.com
