Kate Hudson is known for her health & wellness posts on social media & her son Ryder hilariously trolled her in a new video pretending to be her. It’s no secret that Kate Hudson, 42, is a health and wellness aficionado, and the actress is constantly sharing healthy tips and tricks on her social media. However, when Kate was the special guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Sept. 14, the host played a hilarious video of her eldest son, Ryder, 17, trolling her. In the video, Ryder pretends to be his mom as he jokingly talks about a new smoothie he’s making while Kate stood right behind him shaking her head.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 DAYS AGO