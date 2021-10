This season on Darcey and Stacey, Darcey struggled with trusting Georgi. So much so, she met with his ex-wife, Octavia. In return, he contacted her ex-boyfriend, Jesse. As for Florian and Stacey, they decided it was time to see if a baby was in their future. Sadly, it does not look like this can be a natural progression. With so much up in the air, the twins took off for Turkey for full-body transformations. While away, they got new teeth and Darcey ended her relationship with Georgi. Now it is time for them to meet with their plastic surgeon and for Darcey to decide if she can live life as a single woman.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO