Lithium batteries, another false panacea for eliminating fossil fuels?

In a continuous search for a renewable and efficient alternative to fossil fuels, researchers at university of central florida look to the ocean. clean hydrogen fuel is a promising option as it produces water, rather than carbon. according to the US department of energy, if hydrogen fuel is made cheaper and easier to produce, it can have a major role in combating climate change. so far, it has been commonly generated through the process of ‘electrolysis,’ or the use of electricity to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. because of technical impracticalities, especially with seawater, this process has proven to be challenging and inefficient — until now.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO