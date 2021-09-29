Lithium batteries, another false panacea for eliminating fossil fuels?
Next time, be careful what you wish for—Dionysus, god of wine, to King Midas. Lithium has been coined “white gold” for a good reason. In carbonated form, it quickly replaces the “black gold” of oil as a centerpiece for new energy sources. Lithium is an essential element to smartphones and batteries for electric cars. Is it a panacea to relieve us from the carbon footprints of gasoline-driven autos and trucks, thus protecting the environment from fossil fuels?www.washingtontimes.com
