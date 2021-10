Senate Democrats voted to raise the debt limit until 3 December on Thursday evening, after Republicans backed down and struck a deal to allow the vote to proceed.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans for playing political brinksmanship and risking default on the nation’s credit. “The solution is for Republicans to either join us in raising the debt limit or stay out of the way and let Democrats address the debt limit ourselves,” Mr Schumer said after the Senate invoked cloture and before the final vote.Mr McConnell and ten other Republicans voted to...

