The Tea Cosy Picnic Pack

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Saisei Kitchen has opened in the old Coco Cocina Mexicana in South Eola. Saisei bills itself as a "modern Japanese izakaya and ramen kitchen" and is within walking distance of Jinya, another modern Japanese izakaya and ramen kitchen ... Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a "zero human interaction" automat-style restaurant, will bring five locations to Orlando, Miami and surrounding areas. The 24-hour restaurant features a contactless ordering system and 32 varieties of dumplings (lamb gyro–tzatziki, anyone?) ... Eat Me 365, an eatery specializing in burgers, steaks, ribs and brisket, has opened in the old Taco Rio space at 822 Formosa Ave. in Winter Park ... Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe will bring Japanese donuts and boba tea to 5256 Red Bug Lake Road in Winter Springs next month ... Ten Ten Seafood & Grill, a Cantonese restaurant with a location in Sunrise specializing in dim sum, has opened at the Golden Sparkling Plaza at 5600 W. Colonial Drive ... Roots and Greens, a food truck offering a menu of scratch-made, plant-based Southern fare, has hit the road. Follow them @rootsandgreensfood ... Modest Wine will open later this month across the street from the Ravenous Pig ... 4Roots has launched a new farmers market at their Packing District headquarters. The market, featuring a bevy of local purveyors and food vendors, runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2310 N. Orange Blossom Trail.

WINTER SPRINGS, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO