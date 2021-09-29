CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Thousands Of Louisiana Residents Still Without Power After Hurricane Ida

By Mikey O
 8 days ago
One month after Hurricane Ida's landfall thousands of SELA residents are still without power. Since Ida's landfall, Entergy has restored electricity for over 800,000 residents in Southeast Louisiana. However, thousands still remain without power in certain areas in the region. Entergy had projected that all power would be active in SELA by today, but roughly 6,000 customers are still waiting on their service to be restored.

