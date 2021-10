Brabu Pharmacy on Middle Road has expanded its services and is now offering various immunizations, vaccine shots, and a drive-thru COVID-19 testing. These services come after over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, with more people now understanding how important taking care of one’s health is by using preventive measures as a first line of defense, either by getting immunizations, getting COVID-19 tests for travel requirements, or simply for one’s peace of mind.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO