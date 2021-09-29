CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, NC

Banned Book Week celebrates open minds

Sylva Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooks open new worlds to readers allowing them to learn new things, experience differing points of view or lose themselves in fantasy worlds, but sometimes that ability is threatened. That is why the American Library Association created Banned Books Week, setting it aside as a week to promote free access...

www.thesylvaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

What Was the First Banned Book in History?

There’s no more potent evidence of the power of the written word than the fact people have historically looked to ban them. Not even Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel) has been exempt: The Lorax (1971) was ostracized as political commentary. Most recently, author Brad Meltzer expressed disappointment that his 2014 children’s book I Am Rosa Parks—a primer on the civil rights advocate—had been prohibited in the Central York School District in York, Pennsylvania, along with other purportedly racially-conscious material. (The district has cited “parental concerns” as the reason for the ban but quickly walked it back after protests.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Ardmoreite

Champion Public Library Hosts 'Banned Book Week' with Book Display and Collection

Did you know that Of Mice and Men, To Kill a Mockingbird, All American Boys, and Speak are all “Banned Books”? Come to the Champion Public Library and learn all about “Banned Book Week” with our display and collection of “Banned Books” available for check out. “Banned Book Week” will take place September 26th- October 2nd.
ARDMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, NC
ourquadcities.com

Banned Books Week speaker explores fan fiction and censorship

A Monmouth College professor, a fan fiction writer since the age of 12, lectures on the subject of fan fiction and censorship Wednesday as part of the college’s observance of Banned Books Week, September 26 through October 2. Aimee Miller, a 2015 Monmouth graduate who is now part of the...
MONMOUTH, IA
utoledo.edu

24th Annual Banned Books Week Virtual Vigil Scheduled Sept. 30

Celebrate the freedom to read and to think on Thursday, Sept. 30, with a day of virtual discussions about the loss of those rights as part of The University of Toledo’s 24th annual Banned Books Week. “We join thousands of others across the United States to celebrate our right to...
TOLEDO, OH
Parnon

Marshall Libraries Honor Banned Book Week

Banned Book Week focuses on the dangers of censorship and shows the importance of having the freedom to read. This year the display will be up from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. “Everybody can read the same book,” said Ron Titus, associate professor and librarian, “but people will take away from it different things because everybody reads a little bit differently with a different purpose. With censorship, we won’t have a shared experience of reading the same material and being able to talk about it.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tulsa World

Area librarians explain censorship for Banned Books Week

Copies of “Red,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Where the Wild Things Are” and the “Captain Underpants” series are off limits to readers at Celia Clinton Elementary School until Monday. Their offense? Being among the American Library Association’s 100 most challenged books. “They’re just too much fun for school,” Celia Clinton...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bradbury
rigov.org

Celebrate Your Freedom to Read with a Banned Books Reading Sept. 29

In recognition of Banned Books Week, join the Rock Island Public Library and Midwest Writing Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for a virtual "read-out" of passages from books that have been challenged for their right to remain available to the public. What: Banned Book Reading. Who: Midwest Writing Center and...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Banned Books Week: Fighting censorship

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Every year, book stores and libraries in the Concho Valley, and across the country, mark the final week of September as “Banned Books Week”. Through the centuries, books have been banned for a variety of reasons, but librarians say there is a need...
SAN ANGELO, TX
boothbayregister.com

Banned Books by Latinx Authors

National Hispanic American Heritage Month takes place from September 15 through October 15. National Banned Books Week takes place from September 26 through October 2. So we’ve decided to mark both occasions with a bookshelf of banned books by Latinx authors!. Looking for more books by Latinx authors?. Books to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banned Books Week#Book Burning#Within#Libraries#Ala
KTEN.com

'Banned Books Week' begins Sunday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Southern Oklahoma Library System is putting some classic novels on prominent display for "Banned Books Week." A book can be banned for all kinds of reasons: Racism, politics, obscenity, or even for leaving a negative impression on kids. “It’s just to draw attention to the fact...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Jason Reynolds helps put a spotlight on Banned Books Week

Students in Pennsylvania scored a victory last week in a battle to allow books about diversity and racism to be used in schools. The Central York School Board last fall “froze” teachers’ and students’ access to a picture book about Rosa Parks, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai’s autobiography and a long list of other resources a diversity committee had recommended. After student protests that got national attention, the board “unfroze” the books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cmich.edu

Banned Books

By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship. The books featured during Banned Books Week have all been targeted with removal or restrictions in libraries and schools. While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available. This happens only thanks to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students, and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Typically held during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information. Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community – librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types – in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
sjpl.org

One Weird Reason for Banning Books

Observed annually during the last week of September, Banned Books Week celebrates the right to read, and, according to the American Library Association, "the freedom to choose or the freedom to express one’s opinion even if that opinion might be considered unorthodox or unpopular and stresses the importance of ensuring the availability of those unorthodox or unpopular viewpoints to all who wish to read them."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
westsenecabee.com

Banned Book Week marks ‘freedom of choice’

Classic novels such as “The Great Gatsby,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “The Grapes of Wrath” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” can easily be found on almost any high school English course reading list. But there’s another place where these titles can turn up – on a list of banned books. The list of banned books is controversial and highly […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Herald-Dispatch

Library participates in Banned Books demonstration

HUNTINGTON — People gathered at Cabell County Public Library on Friday morning to celebrate their freedom to read, as Banned Books Week came to a close. Banned Books Week is an annual event, typically held during the last week of September, that spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Record-Journal

Local libraries take stand against censorship during Banned Book Week

Local libraries are taking a stand against censorship as they mark Banned Book Week. “As a librarian, it isn’t our job to decide what people should read,” said Shelley Holley, Southington Public Library’s circulation department head. “We are supposed to provide the material and people can make their own decisions."
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy