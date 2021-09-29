Jackson farm voice in D.C.
Matishia and Matthew Taylor flank Sen. Thom Tillis last week in Washington, D.C. The couple represented Jackson County and Western North Carolina as members of the Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers State Committee. The couple met with Sen. Tillis, Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Sen. Richard Burr’s staff to discuss the future of agriculture and what that means for America and concerns about farmers nationwide and locally. Cawthorn gave the couple a private tour of the Capitol.www.thesylvaherald.com
