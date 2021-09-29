CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Creek Bikeway near Mission Bay.

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wondered what the Rose Creek Bikeway is like just north of Mission Bay?. I did, so I walked along the bike and pedestrian path a few weekends ago. I started at a point near the In-N-Out Burger at Damon Avenue (just east of Mission Bay Drive) and headed south under Garnet and Grand Avenue to North Mission Bay Drive. I then walked west over the Mike Gotch Memorial Bridge spanning the Rose Creek Inlet to the entrance of Campland on the Bay.

