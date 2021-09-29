School board votes to continue mask policy
The Jackson County Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting voted to continue the mandatory mask policy for students and staff at the county’s nine schools. The board voted unanimously at the July 27 meeting to require masks at schools. School Superintendent Dana Ayers on Sept. 7 amended the policy to add indoor sporting events. Athletes of indoor sports were given the option of not wearing a face covering while on the sidelines, but that policy was later amended to include them.www.thesylvaherald.com
