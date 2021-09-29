INFO: Deals for National Coffee Day

It’s National Coffee Day, and a bunch of chains have deals. Here’s a round-up of a few you might want to take advantage of . . . Starbucks is giving out free coffee to anyone who shows up with a clean, reusable cup. It just has to be 20 ounces or less. You can also sign up online to get a free seven-ounce, sample-size bag of Starbucks coffee in the mail. (The reusable cup deal is at “participating locations,” but that’s usually most of them.)