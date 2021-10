Morrisons is to hire 3,000 extra workers to help the supermarket chain deal with Christmas demand.The retailer said it is looking to recruit new staff for its distribution centres and manufacturing sites across the country ahead of the festive season amid a challenging retail backdrop.Food suppliers and trade bodies have stressed that the Christmas period could be challenging due to labour shortages and disruption further down the supply chain.This year’s Christmas festivities are also anticipated to be busier than usual as customers try to make up for last year’s restricted celebrations and hold multiple gatherings with their friends and family,...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO