Ralph Sutton’s Last Hurrah

By Jeff Barnhart
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, I included a partial list of discontinued festivals in my column. Performing at these festivals provided me with memories that make me smile to this day. One was my 30-minute set duetting with piano legend Ralph Sutton during the Sunday afternoon session of the 2001 Summit Jazz Festival in Denver, CO. Every second of that amazing opportunity still resonates.

The Red Onion Jazz Band: A Hot Time in New York City

Note: Earlier in 2021, jazz writer Dave Radlauer was offered a collection of recordings by the Red Onion Jazz Band—from the collection of Dick Dreiwitz, the band’s last trombonist. Dave sent out a plea for help in preserving and distributing the recordings. At the same time, The Syncopated Times’ Joe Bebco asked for interested parties to consider writing a detailed article on the Red Onion Jazz Band. In this article, we will touch on the origins of the Red Onion Jazz Band, its lineup from the 1950s on, and a development which may keep the Red Onion sound alive for future audiences.
nickiswift.com

Did Elvis Presley Leave Lisa Marie Presley Anything In His Will?

Elvis Presley may have been the king of rock 'n' roll, but when it came to his finances, he made pretty poor decisions. Elvis was known for his lavish lifestyle, often spending a substantial amount on material items for himself, friends, and family. Money aside, he also spent a lot of time with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, whom he had with his wife of six years Priscilla Presley. Sadly, Elvis wasn't able to watch Lisa Marie grow up as he died from a heart failure on August 16, 1977, per Biography. Lisa Marie was just 9 years old.
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
Margaret Dumont
Ralph Sutton
Barry Fitzgerald
John Legend
NME

Tina Turner sells back catalogue for a reported £225million

Tina Turner has become the latest artist to sell the rights to her back catalogue – the new deal with BMG is reportedly worth more than $300million (£225m). Over the past year, a host of artists have sold their publishing rights, including the likes of Bob Dylan, whose ownership of over 600 songs spanning a period of almost six decades was sold to Universal Music Group for £225m.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mick Jagger spent Sunday evening at a Mount Washington restaurant

That is going to be the question now for fans and media whenever the Rolling Stones pull into town on the No Filter Tour. Mick Jagger started that little game himself when he tweeted pictures of himself at the arch in St. Louis on Sept. 24 and having a beer at dive bar The Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 30.
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
102.9 WBLM

Richie Faulkner’s ‘Aorta Ruptured’ During Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released an update on his condition following emergency heart surgery. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favorite music - with my favorite band - to my favorite people around the world,” the rocker declared in a message to fans that was shared with UCR. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.”
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
New York Post

Inside Mick Jagger’s love nest as No Filter tour bounces back

When you’ve got the moves like Mick Jagger, a relaxing place to crash is a necessity. The Rolling Stones have finally kicked off their pandemic-delayed US tour, No Filter, and the 78-year-old frontman has set up a homestead in America with his longtime choreographer girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick. When he’s not...
Billboard

Tina Turner Sells Music Rights to BMG in Blockbuster Deal

The company has acquired Turner's artist’s share of recordings, her writer’s share of publishing and neighboring rights, as well as her name, image and likeness. Eight-time Grammy-award-winning singer Tina Turner has sold a sizable portfolio of music rights from her solo career to BMG, the company announced Tuesday (Oct. 5).
CBS News

How Adrienne Warren becomes Tina Turner on stage

"It feels incredible to be back," said actress Adrienne Warren. "It feels like a blessing, and I'm happy to be able to do what I love." What Warren loves is performing in a theater filled with people, and portraying one of rock 'n' roll's biggest stars, in the Broadway show "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," re-opening, after 19 months, on October 8.
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
The Independent

Tina Turner sells rights to six-decade music catalogue

Tina Turner has sold the rights to her extensive back catalogue in a deal with music publishing giant BMG.The body of work, which includes hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Better Be Good to Me” were sold for an undisclosed fee along with the rights to her name, image and likeness.It is the largest deal negotiated with a single artist in the publisher’s history.The “Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll” is the latest in a number of prominent artists to sign lucrative rights deals.Last year, Bob Dylan announced he was selling the rights to his...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Tina Turner reportedly gets $50M for song catalog

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer Tina Turner has sold her extensive song catalog to music company BMG. It wasn’t disclosed how much the 81-year-old rocker scored from the deal, but it could be worth “north of $50 million,” by the estimate of one industry source, according to the BBC.
CELEBRITIES

