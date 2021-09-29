Episode 11: Anthony Bourdain

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether revealing the debaucherous underbelly of 1980s restaurant kitchens in print or exposing TV audiences to the far reaches of global cuisine through empty shot glasses and impromptu tattoos, Anthony Bourdain’s approach was always raw and unadulterated. His fans, of which he had amassed legions by the time of his death in 2018, responded to a sensibility that rejected the synthetic, high-gloss portrayal of food and life so common in media. Laurie Woolever’s new book Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography exemplifies its subject’s unapologetic and unbridled world view, with a narrative that favors honesty over hagiography.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO