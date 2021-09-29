CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 11: Anthony Bourdain

Cover picture for the articleDownload file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:45:32. In this episode, we’ll discuss the life and work of chef, author, documentarian, and tv personality Anthony Bourdain. We’re joined by his longtime assistant and writing partner Laurie Woolever. Woolever’s latest book is Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography, which features interviews with nearly 100 people from all facets of Bourdain’s life from childhood to his final years.

EW.com

Laurie Woolever on the pain and pleasure of publishing Anthony Bourdain's story

Putting into words exactly what Anthony Bourdain meant to the world — and who he was — is a Herculean task, and no one knows that better than Laurie Woolever, his longtime assistant. Over the past year she brought readers a posthumous guidebook (World Travel), consulted on Morgan Neville's acclaimed documentary Roadrunner, and on September 28 she releases Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography. The secret to completing the impossible, she's learned, is to turn to other people for help.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mashed

What Anthony Bourdain Was Really Like, According To Chef Ludo Lefebvre - Exclusive

In the years since his death in 2018, the culinary community has been reeling over the loss of Anthony Bourdain. In his lifetime, Bourdain was somewhat of a mystery, from his surprising lack of a celebrity-sized fortune to reports of his shy, restrained demeanor off-camera. For anyone who's binged cooking shows, high-energy foodie celebs are the norm; Bourdain, gently engaging with local cooks on his Travel Channel "No Reservations" series, came across as humble and curious. So what was he really like?
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

How World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Is Different From Anthony Bourdain's Other Books

For hardcore fans of the late Anthony Bourdain, his most recent book, "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide," may seem like a bit of a departure from his earlier works. According to The Takeout, the main reason is that "World Travel," though based on Bourdain's notes and a brainstorming session with his assistant, Laurie Woolever, wasn't actually written by Bourdain himself. The book was instead put together by Woolever and includes writing by those close to Bourdain.
TV SHOWS
Vogue Magazine

In ‘The Definitive Oral Biography,’ Anthony Bourdain’s Friends and Family Remember Him With Affection and Honesty

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether revealing the debaucherous underbelly of 1980s restaurant kitchens in print or exposing TV audiences to the far reaches of global cuisine through empty shot glasses and impromptu tattoos, Anthony Bourdain’s approach was always raw and unadulterated. His fans, of which he had amassed legions by the time of his death in 2018, responded to a sensibility that rejected the synthetic, high-gloss portrayal of food and life so common in media. Laurie Woolever’s new book Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography exemplifies its subject’s unapologetic and unbridled world view, with a narrative that favors honesty over hagiography.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Anthony Bourdain
Mashed

Why Part's Unknown Director Nick Brigden Compared Anthony Bourdain To A Shark

When the uber-talented and outspoken celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain died by suicide in June 2018 at the age of 61, he left behind millions of confused and heartbroken fans. He also left behind close friends, family, colleagues, and a slew of others with whom he had become acquainted over the years. Sadly for many, "knowing" Bourdain was not as satisfying as they may have hoped, as Bourdain was apparently quite adept at putting walls up around others, according to the newly released book "Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography" (via NY Post).
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Reason Anthony Bourdain Loved To Tan, According To Chef James Graham

One of the tidbits to emerge from Laurie Woolver's book "Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography" is that Anthony Bourdain had an obsession with tanning. The New York Post quotes a theory offered by chef James Graham, "He would tan, I think largely to hide the pallor of heroin." Graham went further, remembering how Bourdain would "play hooky ... and tan aggressively. He looked like a Versace bag."
CELEBRITIES
chireviewofbooks.com

Revealing the Ideal and the Real in “Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography”

Anthony Bourdain was a much beloved storyteller who happened to cook, and tell his stories through food. His career began in kitchens, but his breakout success came with the publication of his memoir, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. The book’s success inspired imitators and launched his career as a television presenter. Perhaps his greatest talent was in his ability to relate to people, both the subjects of his interviews and the viewers watching from home. It was this quality that allowed audiences to believe they knew him.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indiewire

‘Roadrunner’ Director Morgan Neville on Anthony Bourdain AI Controversy: ‘I Stand By it’

From Morgan Neville’s perspective, Anthony Bourdain would approve of the creativity the filmmaker employed when making his latest documentary, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.” The film made headlines in July when Neville revealed that he’d used artificial intelligence to recreate the late literary and TV phenom’s voice for three different passages.
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

New Book From Anthony Bourdain's Longtime Director, Producer Details Celebrity Chef's Life

Fans of Anthony Bourdain will get a chance to delve behind the scenes of his life before his tragic passing three years ago in a new book by his longtime director and producer Tom Vitale titled "In the Weeds: Around the World and Behind the Scenes With Anthony Bourdain." Vitale joined Cheddar’s “Between Bells” to talk about his experience writing the memoir after spending more than 20 years producing content for Bourdain. He noted that one surprising characteristic about the chef was his shyness and unwillingness to be on camera.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
