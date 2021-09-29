Episode 11: Anthony Bourdain
Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:45:32. In this episode, we’ll discuss the life and work of chef, author, documentarian, and tv personality Anthony Bourdain. We’re joined by his longtime assistant and writing partner Laurie Woolever. Woolever’s latest book is Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography, which features interviews with nearly 100 people from all facets of Bourdain’s life from childhood to his final years.americanwritersmuseum.org
