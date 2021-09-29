CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sordid Cinema Podcast #594: Nosferatu the Vampyre is One of the Best Vampire Films

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we take a look back at Nosferatu – no, not that one! Werner Herzog’s 1979 stab at the Dracula mythos, Nosferatu the Vampyre, complete with the great and terrible Klaus Kinski as the titular ghoul, is the one we’re taking a look at this time, inspired by recent news that Robert Eggers will be making a run at the same material for his next feature. Discussed: mass rat murder, the weirdnesses of the German/English dual release, and the eternal appeal of this character.

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Let The Right One In: Vampire Tale Officially Ordered To Series By Showtime

Last year it was announced that Showtime was working on a pilot that would be an updated version of the 2008 film, Let The Right One In. The Swedish movie was based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindkvist which eventually spawned a U.S. remake called Let Me In. The latter was not well received by fans of the original film. It had previously been announced that the book was being translated again for the cable outlet as they were developing the pilot. Now it's been formally announced that the show has been granted a 10 episode order by Showtime and will head into full production.
TV SERIES
Fosters Daily Democrat

Creepy classic thriller 'Nosferatu' to screen at Leavitt Theatre

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Get into the Halloween spirit with a classic silent horror film. "Nosferatu" (1922), the first screen adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel "Dracula," will be screened with live music on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Leavitt Theatre, 259 Main St., Route 1, Ogunquit, Maine. The...
OGUNQUIT, ME
Buffalo News

A list of the horror films returning to Buffalo cinemas in October

Every October local movie screens fill up with favorites like John Carpenter's original "Halloween" and the hilarious "Young Frankenstein" as part of a monthlong celebration of horror films. But this year brings some new treats with films that are rarely – if ever – shown on the big screen. There's...
BUFFALO, NY
downtownfrederick.org

Cinema Club Film Series – Sense and Sensibility

The Cinema Club Film Series, presented by Wonder Book, kicks off its season with Jane Austin’s Sense and Sensibility, a 1995 period drama film directed by Ang Lee and based on Austen’s 1811 novel of the same name. Emma Thompson wrote the screenplay and stars as Elinor Dashwood, while Kate Winslet plays Elinor’s younger sister Marianne. The story follows the Dashwood sisters, members of a wealthy English family of landed gentry, as they must deal with circumstances of sudden destitution. They are forced to seek financial security through marriage. Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman play their respective suitors.
MOVIES
Werner Herzog
Robert Eggers
Klaus Kinski
Tulsa World

'Nosferatu,' Boris Karloff documentary headed to Circle Cinema

The nonprofit Circle Cinema is getting into the Halloween spirit with spooky films throughout October, including a silent classic with a musical twist. The first vampire film, the silent classic “Nosferatu” from 1922, will be shown Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 with Emmy-winning composer Dustin Edwards Howard playing an original live score.
TULSA, OK
Variety

Magnet Releasing Nabs Irish Horror Film ‘You Are Not My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “You Are Not My Mother” following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, an Irish folk horror-thriller, screened in the festival’s Midnight Madness section. It’s the feature debut of Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan. The film centers on a teenage girl named Char (Hazel Doupe) whose mother, Angela (Carolyn Bracken) goes missing only to return with an increasingly frightening change in personality. She might look and sound the same, but Angela’s behavior has taken a dark turn, as if she has been replaced by a...
MOVIES
thechannels.org

Roger Durling presents ‘Cinema in Flux,’ a collection of film reviews

Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) Executive Director and City College instructor Roger Durling utilizes his creativity to entertain others during the COVID-19 pandemic by publishing a book of film reviews. What started off as daily emails and newsletters are now organized into a coffee-table book, “Cinema in Flux.”. “I...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
GreenwichTime

Armani Debuts Venice Film Festival Award Honoring Trends in Cinema

Actors, models and other notable guests joined together to raise a toast to cinema at this year’s Armani Beauty dinner, held on Sept. 4 at the Hotel Danieli during the 78th Venice Film Festival. As the official beauty sponsor, Armani Beauty celebrated its partnership with the annual Italian film fest and announced a new award to be bestowed upon a winning film during the festival’s closing ceremony.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

“Interview with the Vampire” Series Starts Filming in December

AMC is adapting Interview with the Vampire into a TV series. This will be the second screen adaptation of Anne Rice’s bestselling novel after the 1994 film of the same name. Director Alan Taylor told Collider that he will begin filming Interview with the Vampire series in December 2021. He also said that AMC owns the rights to all of Anne Rice’s works. Taylor is known for directing Thor: The Dark World and several episodes of Game of Thrones. He recently received praise for directing The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel film to The Sopranos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
horrornews.net

Film Review: Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat (1989)

Reclusive vampires lounge in a lonely American town. They wear sun cream to protect themselves. A descendant of Van Helsing arrives with hilarious consequences. One that snuck under the radar into the final years of the 80’S, was a film titled “Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat“, a campy western rooted vampire release featuring a rather impressive list of actors.
MOVIES
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Alternative Cinema’s Flaherty Film Festival Screening

This past week’s Alternative Cinema showing was a selection of films from the 2021 Flaherty Film Festival. This was the 66th year of the festival, which was founded in 1954 by Robert Flaherty’s widow, Frances Hubbard Flaherty. It was meant to be an interactive program of film or cinematic immersion, where the attendees would watch a series of films over the span of a week and discuss with select artists. The style is similar to a seminar, meant to inspire and encourage artists to explore digital cinema.
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

The Best Film Studio in the World is — Netflix?

Out of all the film studios out there, it’s hard to narrow down a “best.” Warner Bros. certainly has a place. Universal, naturally. Even Lionsgate isn’t so far off, and it hasn’t been around near so long. A recent interview with Netflix film head Scott Stuber, meanwhile, suggests they should all watch out: Netflix aims to be the best film studio there is.
TV & VIDEOS
goombastomp.com

Scream 4 is Good, Actually: Looking Back Ten Years Later

Let’s face it…most horror sequels suck. The moment producers smell franchise potential, the cash-grabs overflow the box office with phoned-in material riding the coattails of an iconic first impression. Unlike other horror series, Scream has always seemed to contain artistic integrity and an actual effort in all of its films despite any (and many) flaws, which explains its devoted fanbase after 25 years. When Scream was first released in 1996 at a time when the horror craze was basically dead, director Wes Craven brought it back to life with electrifying wit and a meta-referential view of the entire slasher sub-genre. The film was an overwhelming box office success and brought horror back into demand with adolescent audiences.
MOVIES
goombastomp.com

The Sights and Sounds of Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Depending on where one values Black Christmas, Halloween gave birth to the slasher movie. In October of 1978, Michael Myers’ faceless, wordless behemoth escaped from the bowels of Haddonfield to terrorize that town that tried locking him away for a decade. Almost 40 years later, “The Shape,” as Myers’ monster is first credited, remains a horror cinema staple, but he wouldn’t be nearly as effective were it not for director John Carpenter’s chilling music, immortalized by a just-as-iconic sinister title theme.
MOVIES
Shropshire Star

New Bond film is Bridgnorth cinema's best opening for nine years

The manager of a local cinema has proudly announced that 'cinema is back' after a record weekend at the box office for the new Bond film. James Frizzell at the Majestic Cinema in Bridgnorth had his best opening weekend in nine years as people flocked to his theatre to see No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's final outing as 007.
MOVIES
CHICAGO READER

Black as Night breathes new life into vampire cinema

The best vampire stories are about far more than vampires. Obviously. From Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel to 1972’s ground-breaking Blacula to 2014’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, pop culture’s best takes on immortals who dine on human blood are laden with feeding frenzies that are both bloody entertaining monster stories and critiques of the world around them. Stoker was obsessed with the corruption of proper English virgins. Blacula fought back against bad cops (when he wasn’t seducing women). The mysterious woman in a chador of A Girl Walks Home uses her powers to take out bad guys.
CHICAGO, IL
Cape Gazette

Cinema Art Theater to debut two films Oct. 8

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present two new films starting Friday, Oct. 8. “I’m Your Man” is a playful romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist about a woman unwillingly participating in an unusual study to obtain research funds for her work. For three weeks, she has to live with a humanoid robot that has been designed to fit her character and needs, and be her perfect life partner. The film explores questions of love, longing, and what makes a human being human.
MOVIES
Variety

IFC Films and FilmNation Win Bidding War for Venice Prize-Winning Abortion Drama ‘Happening’

IFC Films and FilmNation have emerged victorious in a bidding war for U.S. distribution rights to “Happening,” a French drama that won the top prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival. IFC Films plans to release the movie in theaters in early 2022, but the company has not set an exact date yet. “Happening” is the sophomore feature of French director Audrey Diwan (“Losing It”). Adapted from Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel, the film takes place in 1960s France and centers on a promising young student who gets pregnant at a time when abortions aren’t legal in the country. The movie’s official logline...
MOVIES

