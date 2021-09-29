Sordid Cinema Podcast #594: Nosferatu the Vampyre is One of the Best Vampire Films

Last year it was announced that Showtime was working on a pilot that would be an updated version of the 2008 film, Let The Right One In. The Swedish movie was based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindkvist which eventually spawned a U.S. remake called Let Me In. The latter was not well received by fans of the original film. It had previously been announced that the book was being translated again for the cable outlet as they were developing the pilot. Now it's been formally announced that the show has been granted a 10 episode order by Showtime and will head into full production.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO