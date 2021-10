Remember Pop Idol? This predecessor to other reality talent shows yielded a few who would become stars in their own right, but, really, we watched for the countless wannabe rejects who thought they were hot stuff, only to all come undone in the brutal space of the audition room. Granted, some of these were aired purely for cruel comedy value, but the most tragic were those where you’d see some who could clearly carry a tune, did all the right things, but just lacked a spark, a presence. They’d do fine at Butlins, but not as a million-selling recording artist. That’s sort of how I feel about Kena: Bridge Of Spirits.

