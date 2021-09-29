Neighborhood Guide: Grantville to San Carlos
Suitably, this area has plenty of fulfilling dining options to keep you energized for your travels. Before you hit the trail for nearby Cowles Mountain, treat yourself to Pure Press: Hikers flock to the small juice bar for acai bowls and green smoothies. You’ll also pass The Trails Eatery, a local diner with breakfast classics like crab Benedict and sweet cinnamon pancakes. A cold beer is always a reliable reward, and San Diego Brewing Company’s blueberry pilsner is a local favorite. The Purple Mint serves up vegan twists on your favorite Asian dishes, like lemongrass rolls and orange chicken.www.sandiegomagazine.com
