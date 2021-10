Sutherlin Police jailed a woman following a vehicle crash on Monday. An SPD report said just after 9:30 p.m. an officer was following a sedan which had plates that came back as stolen. As the officer followed the vehicle, the operator began to drive erratically and completely crossed into the opposite lane of travel. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the sedan continued to be driven erratically for approximately a mile, before it crashed into a ditch. The driver was identified as 19-year old Jennifer Jimenez of Woodburn. A violation amount of methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle.

SUTHERLIN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO