Shocking Murder in Katy, Texas as Brother Allegedly Stabs Twin Sister

By Jim Weaver
 7 days ago
Reports are coming out of Katy, Texas about a teenager that has allegedly killed his twin sister in a suburb west of Houston. As of this writing, the investigation is in the very early stages but reports have it that the 17-year-old male fatally stabbed his twin sister inside the home located in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court last night. It is believed that the parents were at home at the time but were possibly asleep when the stabbing occurred.

