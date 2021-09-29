CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Intro

By Adam Rank
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

