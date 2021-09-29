CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Nurses in a Missouri Hospital have a new way to protect oneself

By Mark Hespen
 8 days ago
These nurses in this Missouri Hospital are now better equipped to keep themselves safe from, not the virus, but from the people that they are there to help. Nurses in a Missouri hospital will now have the ability to quickly get help when they are under attack from a patient this according to a story from nbcnews.com. In the article on their website, they say that the hospital called Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri has given their nurses and staff "Panic Buttons" to use in the event they fall under attack from a patient. In the article they say...

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

