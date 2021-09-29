Rep. Beeler: Budget supports three community projects in Sanilac, St. Clair counties
The Michigan Legislature today approved funding to support three projects in Sanilac and St. Clair counties in the state budget, state Rep. Andrew Beeler announced. “The new budget will benefit our community by providing useful resources for specific local projects, and I was proud to support these items in the budget process,” said Beeler, of Port Huron. “This budget addresses some of the most pressing needs in our community: supporting our local soup kitchen, improving infrastructure at a local campground, and opening up greater access to some of our local parks.”bluewaterhealthyliving.com
