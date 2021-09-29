Rep. Beeler: Budget supports three community projects in Sanilac, St. Clair counties

Effective: 2021-09-22 20:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne. * Through Thursday morning. * Widespread rain will continue pivot through the area in waves into tonight as low pressure deepens and lifts north into the region. Additional rainfall of 1 to locally 2 inches can be expected. The heaviest rain will fall from parts of this evening into the early morning hours before tapering off to some degree late tonight into early Thursday morning.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO